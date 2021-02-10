Top scorers square off in Portland-Philadelphia matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (18-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid, meet when Portland and Philadelphia face off. Lillard is third in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game and Embiid is fourth in the league averaging 29.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5 on their home court. Portland is 9-5 against opponents below .500.

The 76ers are 7-5 on the road. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 121-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 24 points, and Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 45.4% and averaging 29.4 points. Enes Kanter is averaging 12.8 rebounds and 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Embiid is averaging 29.1 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 44.4 rebounds, 18 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.3% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 115 points, 45 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

76ers: Mike Scott: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.