Pistons center Jahlil Okafor has surgery on left knee

Sports
Associated Press13

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons said Wednesday that center Jahlil Okafor had left knee surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The team said the procedure was to clean the lateral meniscus.

The Pistons acquired Okafor this past offseason, and he averaged 4.3 points and 10 minutes in his first 12 games.

Okafor hasn’t played since a Jan. 30 loss at Golden State.

Detroit hosts Indiana on Thursday night.

