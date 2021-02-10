Phillies agree to minor-league deals with Kintzler, Joyce

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce, inviting both to big league spring training as non-roster players.

Kintzler had a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves for the Miami Marlins last season. He had 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old Kintzler had a career-best 29 saves in 2017.

Joyce hit .252 with two homers and 14 RBIs last season for Miami. The left-handed hitting Joyce had a career-high 25 homers with Oakland in 2017.

