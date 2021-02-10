Pelicans play the Bulls, seek 5th straight win

Associated Press11

New Orleans Pelicans (11-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Pelicans -3; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Bulls are 3-8 on their home court. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Zach LaVine shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 4-7 on the road. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 111.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Bulls and Pelicans square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White leads the Bulls with 5.3 assists and scores 14.9 points per game. LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 28 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 23.8 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Zion Williamson is shooting 60.2% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 47.2% shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out indefinitely (personal), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Pelicans: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

