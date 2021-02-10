New York hosts Pittsburgh following shutout win

Sports
Associated Press21

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-1, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (5-4-2, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders shut out New York 2-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 30 saves.

The Islanders are 5-4-2 against division opponents. New York has converted on 17.5% of power-play opportunities, recording seven power-play goals.

The Penguins are 5-5-1 in division play. Pittsburgh has surrendered 10 power-play goals, killing 72.2% of opponent opportunities.

The Penguins plays the Islanders for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-four in 11 games this season. Jordan Eberle has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph leads the Penguins with a plus-five in seven games this season. Jake Guentzel has 8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), John Marino: out (covid protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Djokovic holds off Tiafoe, reaches 3rd round in Australia

Associated Press

Blackhawks face the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Portland-Philadelphia matchup

Associated Press