MCCF Scholarship Central Accepting Applications for AmeriCorps Positions

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation is accepting applications for AmeriCorps Positions that begin on Monday February 15th.

MCCF has been selected to host two 6 month AmeriCorps Ohio College Guides through the College Now Greater Cleveland. Candidates must have at least an associates degree, however a bachelors degree is preferred. Training will be provided on how to work with students, so no previous experience is required.

“We are looking for candidates who are recent college graduates, within the last several years. And basically they are advisors to students who are currently in high school and in college to help them find scholarships, to talk through the FAFSA, college applications. We do still have students who are applying so if they need help with their applications the College Guides are there to help with that as well,” Manager of Educational Programs at Scholarship Central Katie McCarty said.

Typically the College Guides are in the school buildings to meet with students. However because of COVID-19 advising is completely virtual through Zoom and Google Meets. College Guides will mentor and guide the students who wish to use these services.

“So the College Guides are meant to help under-served students. But really they are there to help anybody. The goal is to try to help the under-served students get to that next level. A lot of times they don’t have the support at home or they might fall through the cracks a little bit at the schools. So we are just another resource to try to help boost those students.”

To apply for the position you can email a resume and cover letter with your interest in the position to scholarshipcentral@mccf.org or visit the link provided, http://bit.ly/OCGFeb2021.