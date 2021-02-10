Maysville School Teachers Begin Vaccinations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Teachers and staff in Maysville School District received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

161 staff members flocked to the high school’s gymnasium for the vaccination process. This accounts for about 70% of the staff for all Maysville schools. Superintendent Ruth Zitnik is thrilled for what this means for the schools.

“I think for our teachers, as well as our support staff, this is a momentous day for us because, unlike some schools in the state, we’ve been open throughout the duration of the school year so this is giving them that layer of protection that we certainly didn’t have before, so we’re really excited and I know our teachers, they’re maybe having some trepidation, it’s something new, but other than that people are very excited and have been waiting for today.”, Zitnik told WHIZ.

Genesis Healthcare workers administered the vaccines. They are responsible for all area schools as the area’s chief administer. Josh Jones is a practice administrator for Genesis and is in charge of coordinating large scale vaccinations.

“In great partnership with our schools, with Genesis Hospital, Genesis Medical Group, and even Northside Pharmacy, we have partnered with our area schools to make sure that their teachers and staff have the opportunity to be vaccinated. We are on site, we have nine area schools scheduled to date, we will be completing our first doses next Friday, so the process is going very well.”, Jones told reporters.

Large scale vaccinations are also being held by Genesis. CEO Matt Perry is proud of the work his team has done so far.

“We’re continuing to vaccinate at the old Elder Beerman store, the Genesis COVID-19 vaccine center. To date we have vaccinated about 6,600 people, and we have a waiting list of people that are registered with us, and as soon as we get vaccine allocations we are going to keep scheduling people, the process is working really really well.”, Perry said.

When the vaccine clinics are being held they are seeing about 500 inoculations a day.