Forbes scores 20 to lift Tulane over Tulsa 58-48

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 58-48 on Wednesday.

Jadan Coleman had 13 points for Tulane (8-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added six assists and Tylan Pope had seven rebounds.

Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-9, 6-7).

