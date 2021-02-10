Bishops Blast Past the Rockets – Fink’s Full Court Press for February 10, 2021

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Berne Union Rockets made the trek down to Zanesville on a snowy Wednesday night to do battle against the Rosecrans Bishops.

The Bishops got out to a blazing hot start thanks to great three ball shooting from Weston Hartman. Hartman hit three shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter to give the Bishops a 14-9 lead.

Rosecrans’s seven point halftime lead would dwindle in the 3rd quarter, Rockets applying tremendous amount of pressures and creating turnovers.

However, Hartman would maintain his hot hand and finish with 20 points, enough to lift The Bishops to Victory on Wednesday night. Josh Merva added 12pts and Thomas Spohn finished with 9pts and 10rebs.

FINAL

ROSECRANS 50

BERNE UNION 39

Other games around the area played on Wednesday night.

Maysville welcomed the John Glenn boys team to their home court on Wednesday, Panthers use the3 home court advantage and win 59-39

John Glenn girls against Maysville, Maysville wins big 59-39.

In Girls basketball , West Muskingum gets a huge victory over River View, 47-15 Tornadoes.

Sheridan had a tough matchup against Olentangy Liberty, but the Generals know how to win tough games. They Win 60-51.

Licking Valley gets it done at the Power Plant, Panthers get the victory over Philo 59-50.

Rosecrans is unable to secure the win over Lakewood, Bishops fall 42 to 31.

And the Cambridge Lady Bobcats drop to Monroe Central 33-45.

Paul Murray
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

