Bishops Blast Past the Rockets – Fink’s Full Court Press for February 10, 2021

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Berne Union Rockets made the trek down to Zanesville on a snowy Wednesday night to do battle against the Rosecrans Bishops.

The Bishops got out to a blazing hot start thanks to great three ball shooting from Weston Hartman. Hartman hit three shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter to give the Bishops a 14-9 lead.

Rosecrans’s seven point halftime lead would dwindle in the 3rd quarter, Rockets applying tremendous amount of pressures and creating turnovers.

However, Hartman would maintain his hot hand and finish with 20 points, enough to lift The Bishops to Victory on Wednesday night. Josh Merva added 12pts and Thomas Spohn finished with 9pts and 10rebs.

FINAL

ROSECRANS 50

BERNE UNION 39

Other games around the area played on Wednesday night.

Maysville welcomed the John Glenn boys team to their home court on Wednesday, Panthers use the3 home court advantage and win 59-39

John Glenn girls against Maysville, Maysville wins big 59-39.

In Girls basketball , West Muskingum gets a huge victory over River View, 47-15 Tornadoes.

Sheridan had a tough matchup against Olentangy Liberty, but the Generals know how to win tough games. They Win 60-51.

Licking Valley gets it done at the Power Plant, Panthers get the victory over Philo 59-50.

Rosecrans is unable to secure the win over Lakewood, Bishops fall 42 to 31.

And the Cambridge Lady Bobcats drop to Monroe Central 33-45.