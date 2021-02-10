Updated on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 at 7:34 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered snow showers possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 30°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread snow showers likely during the evening, and then scattered snow showers possible during the overnight, and then isolated snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 17°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 31°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered snow showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers likely during the late evening and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 15°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 33°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SATURDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14°.

SUNDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 2°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the frontal boundary which helped to give us some snow on Monday Night and early Tuesday Morning has since made it’s way a little bit to the southeast, and can now be generally found a long a line from northern Mississippi through northern Virginia. Meanwhile, cloudy skies have been present for much of the day, and this helped to keep the high temperature this afternoon at around 30°.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that we may have a few breaks in the clouds, possibly resulting in a brief period of “partly cloudy” skies during the evening hours. Should this occur, then temperatures may be able to drop a bit quickly this evening before leveling off as the clouds thicken back up. For now, I am expecting overnight lows around 12° – 16° in the region, however if the clouds remain in place this evening, then overnight lows may be around 14° – 18°.

Overcast skies will likely return into our region as we head into the afternoon hours on Wednesday. This will be ahead of our next system, which will develop as a disturbance moves through the southern Great Lakes Region. At the same time, the frontal boundary will drift a bit more to the north, and this will interact the disturbance. Widely scattered snow showers will be possible in our region as we head into late Wednesday Afternoon, and then widespread snow showers will be likely in our region during the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Most of the snow from this system is likely to remain south of I-70 during the majority of the event. As we head into the overnight hours, the system will begin to pull out of the region, however scattered snow showers will remain possible during the overnight hours, and then isolated snow showers will remain possible towards sunrise on Thursday Morning. As for accumulations, I am expecting around 1-2 inches to be possible for most areas south of I-70, with around an inch possible north of I-70.

Widely scattered snow showers will be possible late Thursday Afternoon, and then scattered snow showers will be likely on Thursday Night as another wave of low pressure passes down to our south. At this time, I am not expecting much in the way of snowfall accumulation from this system.

Afterwards, a strong area of low pressure – L1 – may try to move up the Appalachian Mountains over the weekend. At this time, it appears possible that snow will be with us on Saturday, likely on Saturday Night, and then possible on Sunday. Afterwards, cooler air will rush into the region, and this may bring temperatures down to around 0° – 4° on Sunday Night, with highs on Monday possibly reaching 18° – 22°.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com