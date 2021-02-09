Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 43

Allderdice 45, Pittsburgh Obama 32

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, North Clarion 44

Avonworth 80, Freedom Area 40

Belle Vernon 76, South Park 67

Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Shade 44

Carlisle 47, Altoona 37

Carlynton 48, Burgettstown 45

Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37

Central Dauphin 77, Harrisburg 48

Central Martinsburg 44, Richland 38

Central Valley 58, Hopewell 51

Chester 85, Interboro 31

Clearfield 61, Penns Valley 48

Columbia 73, Lancaster Mennonite 65

Conrad Weiser 56, Twin Valley 48

Constitution 75, Sankofa Freedom 71

Cumberland Valley 49, Chambersburg 33

Dallastown Area 73, Spring Grove 39

Deer Lakes 68, Keystone Oaks 63

Downingtown West 43, Coatesville 40

Easton 65, Bethlehem Liberty 54

Elizabethtown 64, Ephrata 57

Erie 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 43

Executive Charter 68, Holy Ghost Prep 53

Fleetwood 38, Schuylkill Valley 35

Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52

Franklin 84, Wilmington 41

Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 69

Frazier 79, Bentworth 58

Gateway 74, Greater Latrobe 68

Girard 41, Erie First Christian Academy 32

Governor Mifflin 51, Exeter 42

Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 58

Hatboro-Horsham 44, Quakertown 38

Haverford School 58, Episcopal Academy 42

Hempfield 62, Lancaster McCaskey 59

Hempfield Area 58, Penn-Trafford 51

Kennedy Catholic 77, Commodore Perry 26

Lakeview 63, Rocky Grove 38

Lancaster Christian 35, Berks Christian 21

Lancaster Country Day 59, Annville-Cleona 26

Lebanon 54, Conestoga Valley 42

Lincoln Park Charter 62, Montour 49

Littlestown 63, Hanover 44

Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 32

Meadville 73, General McLane 41

Mercer 40, West Middlesex 33, OT

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Conneaut Area 33

Mifflin County 40, Red Land 39

Mohawk 63, Elwood City Riverside 45

Neshannock 73, Laurel 50

New Castle 69, South Fayette 47

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Riverview 32

Penn Treaty 61, Maritime Academy 48

Penncrest 54, Strath Haven 53

Pennsbury 63, Harry S. Truman 39

Peters Township 55, Baldwin 52

Philadelphia MC&S 73, Penn Wood 58

Pine-Richland 69, North Hills 46

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 64, Greensburg Salem 20

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Abington 44

Propel Montour High School 56, Mapletown 55

Reading 60, Muhlenberg 53

Riverside 71, Scranton Holy Cross 69

Rochester 50, Union Area 49

Roxborough 42, Philadelphia Northeast 26

Saegertown 65, Youngsville 43

Schuylkill Haven 56, Lourdes Regional 45

Seton-LaSalle 49, Aliquippa 41

Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53

Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 47

Souderton 51, Pennridge 33

South Williamsport 50, Muncy 37

Southern Huntingdon 60, Southern Fulton 50

Sullivan County 55, Millville 40

Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55

Tyrone 72, Bellefonte 52

Upper Dublin 59, Wissahickon 45

Upper Moreland 60, William Tennent 40

Warren 48, Oil City 46

Warwick 58, Penn Manor 37

West Chester East 42, West Chester Henderson 31

West Lawn Wilson 63, Berks Catholic 33

Westinghouse 41, Brashear 40

Williamsburg 74, Bellwood-Antis 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Avella vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Beaver Area vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Clairton vs. South Allegheny, ppd.

Freeport vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. California, ppd.

Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

McGuffey vs. Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.

Mount Lebanon Hornets vs. Bethel Park, ppd.

Seneca Valley vs. Knoch, ppd.

West Allegheny vs. Trinity, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 44, Carlisle 32

Archbishop Wood 43, Cardinal O’Hara 40

Berks Catholic 56, Executive Charter 29

Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Shade 51

Blacklick Valley 34, North Star 31

Camp Hill 67, Middletown 50

Cedar Cliff 37, Mechanicsburg 23

Central Bucks East 41, Central Bucks West 37

Clairton 64, South Allegheny 48

Conwell Egan 58, Hallahan 24

Delone 73, Biglerville 15

Ephrata 62, Elizabethtown 44

Gettysburg 58, West York 43

Greencastle Antrim 49, West Perry 33

Greenwood 43, Juniata 35

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Columbia 55

Lebanon 63, Conestoga Valley 45

Lewisburg 50, Shikellamy 41

McConnellsburg 69, Fairfield 23

Methacton 39, Pope John Paul II 37

Milton Hershey 51, Dover 23

Mount Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46

North Hills 23, Deer Lakes 18

Northern York 40, Boiling Springs 21

Notre Dame 54, Penn Charter 48

Portage Area 56, Ferndale 19

Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31

Rustin 51, Sun Valley 25

Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26

Souderton 51, Pennridge 33

Spring Grove 55, Dallastown Area 42

St. Hubert’s 51, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21

Towanda 54, Wyalusing 20

Warrior Run 38, Hughesville 35

Whitehall 42, Emmaus 36

Windber 69, Conemaugh Valley 34

Woodland Hills 59, Greensburg Salem 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allentown Dieruff vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley, ppd.

Cranberry vs. Moniteau, ppd.

Fox Chapel vs. Armstrong, ppd.

Frazier vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.

Harry S. Truman vs. Pennsbury, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. West Greene, ppd.

Johnsonburg vs. Ridgway, ccd.

Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.

New Covenant Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy, ccd.

North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro, ccd.

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Palisades, ppd.

Otto-Eldred vs. Port Allegany, ccd.

Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Valley West, ppd.

Plum vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Southern Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.

Wilson vs. Moravian Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/