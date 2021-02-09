Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 43
Allderdice 45, Pittsburgh Obama 32
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, North Clarion 44
Avonworth 80, Freedom Area 40
Belle Vernon 76, South Park 67
Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Shade 44
Carlisle 47, Altoona 37
Carlynton 48, Burgettstown 45
Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37
Central Dauphin 77, Harrisburg 48
Central Martinsburg 44, Richland 38
Central Valley 58, Hopewell 51
Chester 85, Interboro 31
Clearfield 61, Penns Valley 48
Columbia 73, Lancaster Mennonite 65
Conrad Weiser 56, Twin Valley 48
Constitution 75, Sankofa Freedom 71
Cumberland Valley 49, Chambersburg 33
Dallastown Area 73, Spring Grove 39
Deer Lakes 68, Keystone Oaks 63
Downingtown West 43, Coatesville 40
Easton 65, Bethlehem Liberty 54
Elizabethtown 64, Ephrata 57
Erie 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 43
Executive Charter 68, Holy Ghost Prep 53
Fleetwood 38, Schuylkill Valley 35
Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52
Franklin 84, Wilmington 41
Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 69
Frazier 79, Bentworth 58
Gateway 74, Greater Latrobe 68
Girard 41, Erie First Christian Academy 32
Governor Mifflin 51, Exeter 42
Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 58
Hatboro-Horsham 44, Quakertown 38
Haverford School 58, Episcopal Academy 42
Hempfield 62, Lancaster McCaskey 59
Hempfield Area 58, Penn-Trafford 51
Kennedy Catholic 77, Commodore Perry 26
Lakeview 63, Rocky Grove 38
Lancaster Christian 35, Berks Christian 21
Lancaster Country Day 59, Annville-Cleona 26
Lebanon 54, Conestoga Valley 42
Lincoln Park Charter 62, Montour 49
Littlestown 63, Hanover 44
Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 32
Meadville 73, General McLane 41
Mercer 40, West Middlesex 33, OT
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Conneaut Area 33
Mifflin County 40, Red Land 39
Mohawk 63, Elwood City Riverside 45
Neshannock 73, Laurel 50
New Castle 69, South Fayette 47
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Riverview 32
Penn Treaty 61, Maritime Academy 48
Penncrest 54, Strath Haven 53
Pennsbury 63, Harry S. Truman 39
Peters Township 55, Baldwin 52
Philadelphia MC&S 73, Penn Wood 58
Pine-Richland 69, North Hills 46
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 64, Greensburg Salem 20
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Abington 44
Propel Montour High School 56, Mapletown 55
Reading 60, Muhlenberg 53
Riverside 71, Scranton Holy Cross 69
Rochester 50, Union Area 49
Roxborough 42, Philadelphia Northeast 26
Saegertown 65, Youngsville 43
Schuylkill Haven 56, Lourdes Regional 45
Seton-LaSalle 49, Aliquippa 41
Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53
Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 47
Souderton 51, Pennridge 33
South Williamsport 50, Muncy 37
Southern Huntingdon 60, Southern Fulton 50
Sullivan County 55, Millville 40
Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55
Tyrone 72, Bellefonte 52
Upper Dublin 59, Wissahickon 45
Upper Moreland 60, William Tennent 40
Warren 48, Oil City 46
Warwick 58, Penn Manor 37
West Chester East 42, West Chester Henderson 31
West Lawn Wilson 63, Berks Catholic 33
Westinghouse 41, Brashear 40
Williamsburg 74, Bellwood-Antis 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Avella vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Beaver Area vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Clairton vs. South Allegheny, ppd.
Freeport vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. California, ppd.
Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
McGuffey vs. Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
Mount Lebanon Hornets vs. Bethel Park, ppd.
Seneca Valley vs. Knoch, ppd.
West Allegheny vs. Trinity, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 44, Carlisle 32
Archbishop Wood 43, Cardinal O’Hara 40
Berks Catholic 56, Executive Charter 29
Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Shade 51
Blacklick Valley 34, North Star 31
Camp Hill 67, Middletown 50
Cedar Cliff 37, Mechanicsburg 23
Central Bucks East 41, Central Bucks West 37
Clairton 64, South Allegheny 48
Conwell Egan 58, Hallahan 24
Delone 73, Biglerville 15
Ephrata 62, Elizabethtown 44
Gettysburg 58, West York 43
Greencastle Antrim 49, West Perry 33
Greenwood 43, Juniata 35
Lancaster Mennonite 64, Columbia 55
Lebanon 63, Conestoga Valley 45
Lewisburg 50, Shikellamy 41
McConnellsburg 69, Fairfield 23
Methacton 39, Pope John Paul II 37
Milton Hershey 51, Dover 23
Mount Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46
North Hills 23, Deer Lakes 18
Northern York 40, Boiling Springs 21
Notre Dame 54, Penn Charter 48
Portage Area 56, Ferndale 19
Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31
Rustin 51, Sun Valley 25
Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26
Souderton 51, Pennridge 33
Spring Grove 55, Dallastown Area 42
St. Hubert’s 51, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21
Towanda 54, Wyalusing 20
Warrior Run 38, Hughesville 35
Whitehall 42, Emmaus 36
Windber 69, Conemaugh Valley 34
Woodland Hills 59, Greensburg Salem 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allentown Dieruff vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley, ppd.
Cranberry vs. Moniteau, ppd.
Fox Chapel vs. Armstrong, ppd.
Frazier vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.
Harry S. Truman vs. Pennsbury, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. West Greene, ppd.
Johnsonburg vs. Ridgway, ccd.
Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
New Covenant Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy, ccd.
North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro, ccd.
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Palisades, ppd.
Otto-Eldred vs. Port Allegany, ccd.
Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Valley West, ppd.
Plum vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
Southern Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.
Wilson vs. Moravian Academy, ppd.
