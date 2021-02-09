Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 62, Lincoln Way West 45

Barrington 44, Hoffman Estates 26

Belleville West 56, Collinsville 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Pontiac 40

Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Thornton Fractional South 49

Bolingbrook 73, Lincoln-Way East 67

Brussels 30, Barry (Western) 28

Carmel 57, Woodstock Marian 48

Champaign Centennial 55, Champaign Central 36

Danville 68, Bloomington 61

Dunlap 52, Washington 44

East Peoria 57, Canton 37

Galesburg 50, Sterling 47

Griggsville-Perry 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 33

Hillcrest 74, Thornton Fractional North 55

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lockport 46

Illinois Valley Central 59, Tolono Unity 43

Jacksonville 53, Rochester 30

Kewanee 50, St. Bede 38

LaMoille 50, Leland 30

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Marist 44

Metamora 81, Bartonville (Limestone) 63

Momence 67, Grant Park 47

Monticello 51, Stanford Olympia 28

Nashville 58, Anna-Jonesboro 38

New Berlin 39, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Oak Lawn Community 68, Tinley Park 38

Oak Lawn Richards 80, Argo 56

Oswego East 62, Minooka 60

Ottawa 46, Sandwich 30

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39, Cissna Park 30

Peoria Notre Dame 67, Washington 53

Pinckneyville 75, Sparta 23

Plainfield North 59, Oswego 50

Pleasant Plains 64, Williamsville 53

Princeton 74, Bureau Valley 43

Quincy Notre Dame 74, Batavia 56

Riverton 67, Auburn 58

Rochelle 67, Sycamore 49

Round Lake 62, Antioch 53

Springfield 66, Springfield Southeast 61

Springfield Lanphier 79, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69

St. Charles North 59, Larkin 49

St. Patrick 60, St. Viator 51

Warrensburg-Latham 58, Sangamon Valley 33

Winchester (West Central) 68, Calhoun 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barry (Western) vs. Mt. Sterling (Brown County), ccd.

Eldorado vs. Hamilton County, ppd.

Flora vs. Marshall, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Yorkville 48

Centralia 67, Carbondale 44

Evanston Township 54, Maine West 50

Galesburg 59, Sterling 47

Grant 69, North Chicago 24

Grayslake North 52, Wauconda 26

Hillcrest 63, Thornton Fractional North 22

Indian Creek 51, Newark 45

Mounds Meridian 44, Zeigler-Royalton 35

Naperville Central 79, Waubonsie Valley 59

Niles North 57, Vernon Hills 21

Niles West 37, Deerfield 31

Peoria (H.S.) 76, Urbana 21

Princeville 67, Annawan 41

Ridgewood 62, Aurora Christian 29

Rockford Guilford 48, Rockford Auburn 44

Rockford Jefferson 41, Rockford East 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74, Springfield Lanphier 33

Springfield 69, Springfield Southeast 61

St. Charles North 68, Larkin 14

Sycamore 64, Rochelle 25

Thornton Fractional South 89, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Trenton Wesclin 38, Carlyle 33

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Johnston City vs. Fairfield, ppd. to Feb 9th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/