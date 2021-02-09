Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Smithville 16

Arlington 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Bellevue 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Castalia Margaretta 74, Attica Seneca E. 60

Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 25

Danville 59, Mt. Vernon 33

Defiance Ayersville 45, Continental 34

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Thomas Worthington 48

Dublin Coffman 59, Hilliard Bradley 35

Dublin Scioto 43, Westerville N. 34

Elmore Woodmore 69, Oak Harbor 47

Elyria Cath. 55, Bay Village Bay 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Ottoville 39

Ft. Loramie 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 43

Ft. Recovery 52, Celina 25

Geneva 37, Chagrin Falls 36

Grove City 54, Galloway Westland 19

Kinsman Badger 75, Warren Lordstown 45

Lima Bath 72, Defiance Tinora 31

Louisville Aquinas 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 38

Marion Harding 55, Shelby 44

Middletown Madison Senior 49, Day. Oakwood 29

Minster 50, Kalida 17

New Bremen 44, Botkins 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Archbold 33

Paulding 69, Defiance 48

Pemberville Eastwood 51, Wapakoneta 45

Rockford Parkway 64, Spencerville 57, OT

Shelby 55, Marion Harding 44

Sherwood Fairview 59, Montpelier 47

Upper Sandusky 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/