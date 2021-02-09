Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Smithville 16
Arlington 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Bellevue 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
Castalia Margaretta 74, Attica Seneca E. 60
Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 25
Danville 59, Mt. Vernon 33
Defiance Ayersville 45, Continental 34
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Thomas Worthington 48
Dublin Coffman 59, Hilliard Bradley 35
Dublin Scioto 43, Westerville N. 34
Elmore Woodmore 69, Oak Harbor 47
Elyria Cath. 55, Bay Village Bay 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Ottoville 39
Ft. Loramie 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 43
Ft. Recovery 52, Celina 25
Geneva 37, Chagrin Falls 36
Grove City 54, Galloway Westland 19
Kinsman Badger 75, Warren Lordstown 45
Lima Bath 72, Defiance Tinora 31
Louisville Aquinas 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 38
Marion Harding 55, Shelby 44
Middletown Madison Senior 49, Day. Oakwood 29
Minster 50, Kalida 17
New Bremen 44, Botkins 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Archbold 33
Paulding 69, Defiance 48
Pemberville Eastwood 51, Wapakoneta 45
Rockford Parkway 64, Spencerville 57, OT
Shelby 55, Marion Harding 44
Sherwood Fairview 59, Montpelier 47
Upper Sandusky 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/