Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 71, Harrod Allen E. 57

Akr. North 55, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50

Amherst Steele 73, Westlake 70

Andover Pymatuning Valley 75, Vienna Mathews 66

Andrews Osborne Academy 78, Chesterland W. Geauga 47

Anna 65, New Bremen 52

Atwater Waterloo 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37

Austintown Fitch 58, Warren Howland 44

Avon 64, N. Ridgeville 48

Barberton 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 54

Berlin Hiland 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, McComb 40

Bradford 48, Houston 39

Bristol 63, Cortland Maplewood 24

Brookfield 58, Campbell Memorial 50

Canfield 64, Warren Harding 60

Centerville 88, Springboro 39

Chagrin Falls 53, Aurora 50

Cin. Country Day 66, Lockland 50

Circleville Logan Elm 101, Circleville 40

Columbus Grove 66, Leipsic 52

Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 48

Cortland Lakeview 70, Canfield S. Range 64

Fairfield 66, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58

Findlay 76, Oregon Clay 52

Fredericktown 70, Mansfield Christian 47

Fremont St. Joseph 74, Lakeside Danbury 46

Gallipolis Gallia 52, Marietta 42

Grafton Midview 40, Avon Lake 37

Grove City 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

Hamilton Badin 52, Oxford Talawanda 32

Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 35

Heath 79, Utica 43

Independence 56, Brooklyn 34

Ironton 48, Portsmouth 44

Jackson 59, Southeastern 31

Johnstown 58, Newark Cath. 43

Johnstown Northridge 81, Hebron Lakewood 43

Kent Roosevelt 58, Richfield Revere 57

Kettering Alter 72, Day. Oakwood 62

Kirtland 73, Wickliffe 63

Lakewood St. Edward 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51

Legacy Christian 61, Mechanicsburg 48

Lima Cent. Cath. 74, Delphos Jefferson 48

Lima Temple Christian 65, Monclova Christian 45

Loudonville 67, Howard E. Knox 62

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Malvern 49, Strasburg-Franklin 40

Marion Elgin 54, Mt. Gilead 45

Marion Pleasant 49, Morral Ridgedale 34

Marysville 51, Dublin Jerome 47

Mason 71, Cin. Colerain 39

Mayfield 74, Chardon 67

McDonald 79, Sebring McKinley 53

Miamisburg 85, Springfield 52

Middletown 55, Hamilton 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 46, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

New Middletown Spring. 66, Mineral Ridge 53

New Riegel 44, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Newark Licking Valley 58, Zanesville 46

Oak Harbor 53, Millbury Lake 39

Painesville Riverside 77, Cle. Benedictine 54

Pataskala Licking Hts. 85, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60

Pemberville Eastwood 51, Elmore Woodmore 37

Racine Southern 64, Wellsville 58

Reynoldsburg 41, Hilliard Bradley 39

Rocky River Lutheran W. 58, Cuyahoga Hts. 50

Shaker Hts. 84, Hunting Valley University 63

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Tiffin Calvert 57, Kansas Lakota 27

Tontogany Otsego 43, Delta 32

Tree of Life 50, Granville Christian 47

Troy Christian 44, Casstown Miami E. 43

Uniontown Lake 62, Dover 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Oak Hills 62

Wapakoneta 41, St. Henry 40

Warsaw River View 59, Coshocton 48

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Bexley 27

Windham 64, Kinsman Badger 44

Worthington Christian 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Worthington Kilbourne 70, Dublin Scioto 39

Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Youngs. Boardman 58

Youngs. Liberty 61, Columbiana Crestview 54

Youngs. Mooney 60, Louisville 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 49, Leetonia 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. DeSales vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

East vs. West, ppd.

Pickerington Cent. vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/