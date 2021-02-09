Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 45, Pittsburgh Obama 32

Carlisle, Iowa 47, Altoona 37

Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37

Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52

Haverford School 58, Episcopal Academy 42

Kennedy Catholic 77, Commodore Perry 26

Penn Treaty 61, Maritime Academy 48

Pennsbury 63, Harry S. Truman 39

Reading 55, Muhlenberg 48

Roxborough 42, Philadelphia Northeast 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Area vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Freeport vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.

Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Mount Lebanon Hornets vs. Bethel Park, ppd.

West Allegheny vs. Trinity, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Shade 51

Notre Dame 54, Penn Charter 48

Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26

Towanda 54, Wyalusing 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley, ppd.

Cranberry vs. Moniteau, ppd.

Fox Chapel vs. Armstrong, ppd.

Frazier vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. West Greene, ppd.

Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.

New Covenant Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy, ccd.

North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro, ccd.

Otto-Eldred vs. Port Allegany, ccd.

Plum vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Southern Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/