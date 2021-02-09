Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 45, Pittsburgh Obama 32
Carlisle, Iowa 47, Altoona 37
Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37
Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52
Haverford School 58, Episcopal Academy 42
Kennedy Catholic 77, Commodore Perry 26
Penn Treaty 61, Maritime Academy 48
Pennsbury 63, Harry S. Truman 39
Reading 55, Muhlenberg 48
Roxborough 42, Philadelphia Northeast 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Area vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Freeport vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.
Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Mount Lebanon Hornets vs. Bethel Park, ppd.
West Allegheny vs. Trinity, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Shade 51
Notre Dame 54, Penn Charter 48
Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26
Towanda 54, Wyalusing 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley, ppd.
Cranberry vs. Moniteau, ppd.
Fox Chapel vs. Armstrong, ppd.
Frazier vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. West Greene, ppd.
Monessen vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
New Covenant Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy, ccd.
North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro, ccd.
Otto-Eldred vs. Port Allegany, ccd.
Plum vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
Southern Columbia vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/