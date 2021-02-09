Statewide Amber Alert Issued

The Columbus Police Department has issued an amber alert for 4-month old Alpha Kamara.

Kamara is described as being an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt that says, “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.

Authorities said the child was inside an SUV taken from Kinder Care Learning Center on Tamarack Circle in Columbus. The vehicle is a 2008 maroon Acura MDX with a license plate of JBF7637. It was stolen just before 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information should contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.