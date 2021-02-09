Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China

Sports
Associated Press19

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The snowboarding world championships were moved Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from Feb. 18-28.

The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeki — after the worlds.

All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

2-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety to retire after worlds

Associated Press

Families despair; weather halts Pakistan search for climbers

Associated Press

Nadal, Barty advance in straight sets at Australia Open

Associated Press