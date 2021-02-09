O-Dot Crews on the Job Dealing with Latest Snowfall on area Roads

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s out in full force early Tuesday to help handle the last blast from old man winter.

O-dot says around 175 crews are on duty patrolling interstates, state and U.S. routes throughout our region.

Drivers should give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination, allow extra stopping distance and remember: Don’t crowd the plow.

O-dot says another snowfall is expected later in the week and crews are working 12 hour shift for the foreseeable future.