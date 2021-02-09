Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 70, Dongola 13
Brother Rice 72, Providence-St. Mel 42
Centralia 59, Cahokia 30
DePaul College Prep 54, Westchester St. Joseph 37
Dixon 59, Byron 58
East Alton-Wood River 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 46
East Dubuque 54, Milledgeville 43
Freeport (Aquin) 75, Pearl City 19
Greenville 48, Pana 45
Harvest Christian Academy 82, Schaumburg Christian 78
Hillsboro 65, Rochester 56
Metro-East Lutheran 71, McGivney Catholic High School 41
Niles Notre Dame 69, Streamwood 30
North-Mac 61, Carlinville 41
Ottawa Marquette 63, Serena 37
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Urbana 40
Piasa Southwestern 50, Bunker Hill 35
Reed-Custer 44, Manteno 25
Rockford Lutheran 93, Mendota 21
South Beloit 50, Parkview Christian Academy 18
South County 48, Illinois Lutheran 41
South Elgin 61, St. Charles East 58
St. Ignatius 63, Leo 39
St. Laurence 69, Montini 67, OT
Stillman Valley 61, Oregon 24
Wheaton North 62, Hampshire 38
Winnebago 70, Rock Falls 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Loyola vs. Providence, ccd.
St. Rita vs. De La Salle, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 76, Cumberland 32
Altamont 68, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 54
Aurora Christian 74, Westmont 28
Benton 22, Herrin 20
Bolingbrook 75, Lincoln-Way East 63
Brimfield 65, Princeville 32
Carterville 50, DuQuoin 30
Charleston 71, Taylorville 46
Christopher 61, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 37
DePaul College Prep 55, Regina 48
Dixon 55, Byron 46
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Kankakee (McNamara) 24
Eureka 42, Colfax Ridgeview 28
Fieldcrest 42, El Paso-Gridley 39
Fisher 47, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 40
Gilman Iroquois West 48, Clifton Central 37
Goreville 49, Vienna 42
Harrisburg 48, West Frankfort 34
Havana 60, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 36
Hoopeston Area High School 50, Westville 30
IC Catholic 52, St. Edward 38
LeRoy 40, Heyworth 32
Lincoln Way Central 45, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31
Lisle 48, Wilmington 34
Loyola 48, Libertyville 45
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Mt. Zion 49
Marissa/Coulterville 44, Waterloo Gibault 29
Marshall 60, Flora 46
Monmouth-Roseville 66, Macomb 31
North Clay 64, Dieterich 50
North-Mac 61, Carlinville 41
Olney (Richland County) 49, Robinson 47
Pana 64, Greenville 48
Paris 59, Newton 30
Parkview Christian Academy 40, South Beloit 31
Peotone 58, Herscher 33
Princeton 37, Bureau Valley 18
Reed-Custer 44, Manteno 25
Riverdale 55, Orion 28
Rochester 47, Hillsboro 45
Sandburg 44, Stagg 37
Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 27
Sherrard 32, Rockridge 25
South Fork 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 33
Springfield Lutheran 44, South County 39
Springfield Lutheran 44, Waverly 39
St. Bede 45, Kewanee 26
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 31
St. Laurence 65, De La Salle 46
Streator 46, Coal City 22
Tolono Unity 42, Illinois Valley Central 24
Tuscola 48, Clinton 45
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Blue Ridge 29
Watseka (coop) 56, Dwight 32
Wheaton North 67, Glenbard South 42
Winnebago 39, Rock Falls 34
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 45, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carmi White County vs. Edwards County, ppd.
Eldorado vs. Hamilton County, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Illini West (Carthage) vs. Macomb, ccd.
Johnston City vs. Fairfield, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Midland vs. Ottawa Marquette, ppd.
Trico vs. Chester, ppd.
Woodlawn vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock, ppd.
