Command Center reports 101st COVID-19 death in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday another COVID-19 related death.



Officials said a 90-year-old has passed away with COVID-19 pneumonia.



The Command Center also reported 20 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 . That brings the total number of active cases to 332 with 13 hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, 9,171 individuals in Muskingum County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,012 have completed their vaccination.