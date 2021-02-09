Updated on Monday, 8 February 2021 at 8:00 PM EST:

TUESDAY: Widespread snow showers likely during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 32°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 14°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the late morning, and then widespread snow showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 29°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread snow showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 17°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 31°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 14°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 4°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 24°.

