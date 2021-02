The Highway Patrol says a Zanesville man was charged for the 12th time with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Troopers say 56-year-old James Dunn was operating a vehicle north on Linden Avenue.

Investigators say Dunn was stopped for multiple left of center violations. The patrol says during the investigation it was found that Dunn was impaired by alcohol.

Charges have been filed with the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s office.