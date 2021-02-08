The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|18-0
|1567
|1
|2. Baylor (8)
|17-0
|1520
|2
|3. Michigan
|13-1
|1438
|4
|4. Ohio St.
|15-4
|1365
|7
|5. Villanova
|12-2
|1281
|3
|6. Illinois
|13-5
|1239
|12
|7. Texas Tech
|14-5
|1102
|13
|8. Houston
|16-2
|1060
|5
|9. Virginia
|13-3
|969
|14
|10. Missouri
|13-3
|966
|18
|11. Alabama
|15-5
|911
|10
|12. Oklahoma
|12-5
|863
|9
|13. Texas
|11-5
|841
|6
|14. West Virginia
|13-5
|824
|17
|15. Iowa
|13-6
|757
|8
|16. Tennessee
|13-4
|690
|11
|17. Florida St.
|10-3
|514
|20
|18. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|486
|16
|19. Creighton
|14-5
|465
|15
|20. Southern Cal
|15-3
|411
|–
|21. Wisconsin
|14-6
|358
|19
|22. Loyola of Chicago
|0-0
|200
|–
|23. Oklahoma St.
|12-5
|181
|–
|24. Purdue
|13-7
|85
|24
|25. Rutgers
|11-6
|65
|–
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.
