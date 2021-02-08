The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press27

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1567 1
2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1520 2
3. Michigan 13-1 1438 4
4. Ohio St. 15-4 1365 7
5. Villanova 12-2 1281 3
6. Illinois 13-5 1239 12
7. Texas Tech 14-5 1102 13
8. Houston 16-2 1060 5
9. Virginia 13-3 969 14
10. Missouri 13-3 966 18
11. Alabama 15-5 911 10
12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9
13. Texas 11-5 841 6
14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17
15. Iowa 13-6 757 8
16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11
17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16
19. Creighton 14-5 465 15
20. Southern Cal 15-3 411
21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19
22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200
23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181
24. Purdue 13-7 85 24
25. Rutgers 11-6 65

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

