Soria, Diamondbacks finalize $3.5 million, 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) —

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $3.5 million, one-year contract with relief pitcher Joakim Soria.

The 36-year-old right-hander can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $125,000 each for 40, 50, 60 and 65. He would get a one-time $500,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He also receives a hotel suite on road trips.

The two-time All-Star will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. He spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season. He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay from an $8.5 million salary during the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract.

Soria’s deal was the first notable move by the Diamondbacks during a quiet offseason.

Arizona is coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the NL West. The D-backs don’t have a clear-cut closer for the upcoming season and Soria could be in the mix for the job along with holdovers like Stefan Crichton and Kevin Ginkel.

Soria had his best years as the closer in Kansas City with 42 saves in 2008 and 43 in 2010, which were both his All-Star seasons. While he hasn’t matched those numbers since, he’s been a dependable reliever over the past decade and has 732 career appearances, which is third among active pitchers.

Arizona announced the agreement Saturday. To open a roster spot, Arizona designated left-hander Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports