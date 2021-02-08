No. 4 Ohio State gets defensive in 73-65 win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each scored 18 points, and No. 4 Ohio State used a relentless defensive effort to wear down Maryland in a 73-65 victory Monday night.

The Buckeyes (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) limited Maryland to 40% shooting and a 5-for-19 performance from beyond the arc. That, along with 10 3-pointers on the offensive end, was enough to get Ohio State its fifth straight victory.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for the Terrapins (10-10, 4-9), who didn’t have enough firepower to rally after going 0 for 9 to start the second half and falling behind by 14.

Wiggins finished 6 for 15 from the floor and Ayala missed nine of his 12 field goal tries.

Young scored six points during an 11-2 run that turned Ohio State’s five-point halftime lead into a 46-32 advantage. After Maryland got within 10, Young scored five points and Washington popped a 3 during a 10-4 spurt that made it 58-42 with eight minutes left.

From there, Ohio State coasted to its first victory at Maryland since the 1979 NIT.

The Buckeyes went 8 for 16 from 3-point range in the first half and took a 35-30 lead at the break despite being outrebounded 17-14 and outscored 18-4 in the lane.

Ohio State trailed 13-5 in the early going before rattling off a trio of 3-pointers in the span of 57 seconds to take the lead. Then, after Maryland went ahead 25-19, Washington connected from beyond the arc to spark a 14-1 run that flipped the momentum.

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State’s leading scorer, had two fouls and no points in eight minutes before halftime. He finally got his first points by making two free throws with 16:48 remaining to put the Buckeyes up 41-32.

Liddell finished with seven points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes justified their lofty spot in the Top 25 with their sixth road victory, more than any other team in the conference. Ohio State was previously 1-6 in College Park, 0-4 since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed their long-range shooting ability in the first half and defensive prowess after halftime. Both elements will be important down the stretch in their quest to track down first-place Michigan in the Big Ten.

Maryland: This was the 10th time in 13 Big Ten games that Maryland faced a squad in the Top 25. The Terps have four wins over ranked teams, tied for second-most in the country behind Ohio State’s five. But surely coach Mark Turgeon and his crew are thankful that Rutgers (No. 25) is currently the only ranked team of the final six on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Indiana on Saturday afternoon, the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Maryland hosts Minnesota on Sunday night in a rematch of the Jan. 23 game the Terrapins won by 14 points on the road.

