Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 14, International Christian 13
Athens 50, Benton 17
Bethel Park 65, Washington 54
Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 45
Conemaugh Valley 69, Blacklick Valley 62
Daniel Boone 65, Kutztown 58
Danville 71, Shamokin 53
Franklin 69, Slippery Rock 28
Frazier 63, Geibel Catholic 35
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58
Hamburg 59, Ephrata 54
Hughesville 62, Columbia-Montour 28
Imani Christian Academy 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 68
La Salle 65, Archbishop Carroll 49
Lancaster Catholic 74, ELCO 68
Laurel Highlands 82, Ringgold 39
Lincoln Park Charter 73, Beaver Area 34
Loyalsock 67, Montoursville 55
New Oxford 69, Gettysburg 60
North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50
Northampton 63, Bethlehem Freedom 45
Northumberland Christian 52, Millville 47
Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 48
Sharpsville 75, West Middlesex 41
Wellsboro 49, North Penn/Liberty 47
Western Beaver 62, Cornell 28
Williamsport 66, Dallas 56, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, ppd.
West Mifflin vs. Connellsville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 73, West Scranton 30
Apollo-Ridge 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, Clairton 27
Avella 50, Geibel Catholic 14
Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 42
Bedford 41, Central Cambria 39
Bellwood-Antis 51, Williamsburg 48
Berks Catholic 40, West Lawn Wilson 32
Berwick 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 39
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 39
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Altoona 36
Bishop McCort 56, Bishop Carroll 51
Bishop Shanahan 23, Rustin 15
Blackhawk 74, Ambridge 23
Cambria Heights 79, Somerset 55
Central Valley 55, Hopewell 29
Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 61
Chartiers-Houston 40, Sto-Rox 29
Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 44
Connellsville 69, Uniontown 37
Coventry Christian 50, West-Mont Christian 30
Eastern York 64, Bermudian Springs 46
Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24
Elizabethtown 57, Lebanon 37
Elk Lake 38, Lackawanna Trail 33
Erie 35, General McLane 29
Fairview 39, Fort Leboeuf 32
Forest Hills 60, Richland 47
Fort Cherry 48, Northgate 12
Freeport 46, Highlands 37
Greater Latrobe 56, Gateway 51
Greensburg Salem 39, Penn Hills 36
Grove City 45, Franklin 32
Hampton 63, Indiana 44
Hempfield 37, Yough 29
Hickory 39, Conneaut Area 29
Homer-Center 60, United 49
Jim Thorpe 56, Pottsville 29
Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 31
Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36
Maplewood 51, Cambridge Springs 33
McKeesport 62, Franklin Regional 38
Meadowbrook Christian 40, Neumann 29
Mercer 38, Rocky Grove 21
Methacton 67, Upper Merion 9
Monessen 44, Mapletown 19
Montgomery 30, Columbia-Montour 29
Neshannock 76, Aliquippa 26
New Castle 63, Montour 55
North East 53, Iroquois 29
Northern Lehigh 48, Saucon Valley 28
Northwestern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 22
Norwin 54, Butler 29
Oakland Catholic 58, West Allegheny 20
Oley Valley 46, Brandywine Heights 37
Penn Cambria 76, Greater Johnstown 40
Penn-Trafford 55, Shaler 49
Pine Grove 58, Panther Valley 27
Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 16
Pope John Paul II 31, Owen J Roberts 28
Pottsville Nativity 51, Tri-Valley 22
Riverview 31, Leechburg 20
Seton-LaSalle 66, Bethlehem Center 21
Slippery Rock 64, Meadville 31
South Fayette 66, Lincoln Park Charter 36
South Park 67, Bentworth 9
South Williamsport 42, Montoursville 25
Southmoreland 59, Mount Pleasant 37
Spring-Ford 78, Pottstown 31
St. Basil 54, Mount St. Joseph 42
St. Joseph 43, Propel Andrew Street 15
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28
Tyrone 53, Bellefonte 31
Union Area 64, Cornell 17
Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43
West Greene 62, Frazier 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.
Laurel vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/