Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 14, International Christian 13

Athens 50, Benton 17

Bethel Park 65, Washington 54

Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 45

Conemaugh Valley 69, Blacklick Valley 62

Daniel Boone 65, Kutztown 58

Danville 71, Shamokin 53

Franklin 69, Slippery Rock 28

Frazier 63, Geibel Catholic 35

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58

Hamburg 59, Ephrata 54

Hughesville 62, Columbia-Montour 28

Imani Christian Academy 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 68

La Salle 65, Archbishop Carroll 49

Lancaster Catholic 74, ELCO 68

Laurel Highlands 82, Ringgold 39

Lincoln Park Charter 73, Beaver Area 34

Loyalsock 67, Montoursville 55

New Oxford 69, Gettysburg 60

North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50

Northampton 63, Bethlehem Freedom 45

Northumberland Christian 52, Millville 47

Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 48

Sharpsville 75, West Middlesex 41

Wellsboro 49, North Penn/Liberty 47

Western Beaver 62, Cornell 28

Williamsport 66, Dallas 56, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, ppd.

West Mifflin vs. Connellsville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 73, West Scranton 30

Apollo-Ridge 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 38, Clairton 27

Avella 50, Geibel Catholic 14

Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 42

Bedford 41, Central Cambria 39

Bellwood-Antis 51, Williamsburg 48

Berks Catholic 40, West Lawn Wilson 32

Berwick 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 39

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Altoona 36

Bishop McCort 56, Bishop Carroll 51

Bishop Shanahan 23, Rustin 15

Blackhawk 74, Ambridge 23

Cambria Heights 79, Somerset 55

Central Valley 55, Hopewell 29

Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 61

Chartiers-Houston 40, Sto-Rox 29

Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 44

Connellsville 69, Uniontown 37

Coventry Christian 50, West-Mont Christian 30

Eastern York 64, Bermudian Springs 46

Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24

Elizabethtown 57, Lebanon 37

Elk Lake 38, Lackawanna Trail 33

Erie 35, General McLane 29

Fairview 39, Fort Leboeuf 32

Forest Hills 60, Richland 47

Fort Cherry 48, Northgate 12

Freeport 46, Highlands 37

Greater Latrobe 56, Gateway 51

Greensburg Salem 39, Penn Hills 36

Grove City 45, Franklin 32

Hampton 63, Indiana 44

Hempfield 37, Yough 29

Hickory 39, Conneaut Area 29

Homer-Center 60, United 49

Jim Thorpe 56, Pottsville 29

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 31

Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36

Maplewood 51, Cambridge Springs 33

McKeesport 62, Franklin Regional 38

Meadowbrook Christian 40, Neumann 29

Mercer 38, Rocky Grove 21

Methacton 67, Upper Merion 9

Monessen 44, Mapletown 19

Montgomery 30, Columbia-Montour 29

Neshannock 76, Aliquippa 26

New Castle 63, Montour 55

North East 53, Iroquois 29

Northern Lehigh 48, Saucon Valley 28

Northwestern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 22

Norwin 54, Butler 29

Oakland Catholic 58, West Allegheny 20

Oley Valley 46, Brandywine Heights 37

Penn Cambria 76, Greater Johnstown 40

Penn-Trafford 55, Shaler 49

Pine Grove 58, Panther Valley 27

Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 16

Pope John Paul II 31, Owen J Roberts 28

Pottsville Nativity 51, Tri-Valley 22

Riverview 31, Leechburg 20

Seton-LaSalle 66, Bethlehem Center 21

Slippery Rock 64, Meadville 31

South Fayette 66, Lincoln Park Charter 36

South Park 67, Bentworth 9

South Williamsport 42, Montoursville 25

Southmoreland 59, Mount Pleasant 37

Spring-Ford 78, Pottstown 31

St. Basil 54, Mount St. Joseph 42

St. Joseph 43, Propel Andrew Street 15

Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28

Tyrone 53, Bellefonte 31

Union Area 64, Cornell 17

Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43

West Greene 62, Frazier 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.

Laurel vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/