Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 65, Woodlan, Ind. 43

Beloit W. Branch 59, Minerva 44

Chillicothe Zane Trace 63, Chillicothe Huntington 57

Cols. Africentric 56, South 55

Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 61

Cols. Eastmoor 73, Cols. Briggs 70

Cols. Independence 81, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55

Cols. Northland 99, Cols. Centennial 55

Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, West 68

Columbiana 67, E. Palestine 35

Creston Norwayne 76, Columbia Station Columbia 53

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Cortland Lakeview 39

East 56, North Intl 44

Franklin 75, Carlisle 62

Gibsonburg 66, Arcadia 29

Green 56, Massillon Jackson 50

Lebanon 61, Milford 46

Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44

Madison 42, Lexington 37, OT

Martins Ferry 55, Belmont Union Local 52

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 74, Dola Hardin Northern 33

Rockford Parkway 72, Paulding 60

Shekinah Christian 49, Northside Christian 38

Sidney Fairlawn 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 36

Spring. Kenton Ridge 62, Bellefontaine 54

Warren JFK 77, Bristol 64

Westerville Cent. 53, Newark 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.

Felicity-Franklin vs. Dayton, Ky., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/