Green carries Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-74

Associated Press17

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 18 points to lead five Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-74 on Monday.

Tre King added 12 points, and Curt Lewis, Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno each had 10 for Eastern Kentucky (15-4, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

Mike Adewunmi tied a season high with 23 points for the Cougars (7-10, 5-6). Sidney Wilson added 14 points, and Shamar Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds.

