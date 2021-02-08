Benning scores 23 to carry Fairfield over Quinnipiac 77-70

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Taj Benning had a career-high 23 points as Fairfield got past Quinnipiac 77-70 on Monday.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (4-13, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Chris Maidoh added 12 points and Jesus Cruz had 10.

Tymu Chenery scored a season-high 21 points for the Bobcats (5-7, 3-5). Jacob Rigoni added 17 points and Luis Kortright had seven assists.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 78-63 on Sunday.

