Updated on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Showers Late. Cold. High 30°

TONIGHT: Snow Showers Likely. Accumulations 1 to 3″ Cloudy & Cold. Low 24°

TUESDAY: AM Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 31°

DISCUSSION:

After a very cold start to your Monday across SE Ohio, we will see highs around 30 this afternoon. Skies will feature some sunshine, but clouds will be the more dominate feature in the skies across the region.

Cloudy skies will be with us during the overnight, along with snow showers. Accumulations will be between 1 to 3 inches, with a couple of pockets closer to 4. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

Snow showers will begin to tapper off by the mid to late morning on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs around 30 once again.

Snow shower chances will return on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. We will see a spotty flurry chance on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s.

Colder air moves in for the end of your Friday into the weekend, with highs dropping into the lower 20s on Saturday and Valentines’ Day. Snow shower chances will be with us on Saturday, and will dissipate on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

