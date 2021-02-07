Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 71, Galva 33

Barrington 50, Schaumburg 36

Belvidere North 63, Oregon 43

Chester 56, Cairo 45

Christopher 60, Zeigler-Royalton 32

Collinsville 61, Alton 40

Concord (Triopia) 51, Payson Seymour 48

Dakota 49, Lanark Eastland 44

DeKalb 74, Rockford Christian 47

Dixon 69, Sterling 53

East Moline United 54, Riverdale 35

East St. Louis 43, Belleville East 40

Edwards County 57, Wayne City 56

Edwardsville 59, Belleville West 49

Effingham St. Anthony 53, Robinson 46

Eldorado 61, West Frankfort 46

Fairfield 54, Benton 45

Glenbrook South 59, Maine East 35

Goreville 75, Vienna 66

Griggsville-Perry 62, Mendon Unity 26

Harrisburg 80, Hardin County 57

Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 43

Hersey 82, Wheeling 54

Hoffman Estates 57, Fremd 37

Lincoln 56, Springfield Lanphier 49

Macomb 44, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Metamora 50, East Peoria 39

Midland 64, Woodland 38

Moline 58, Normal Community 56

Moline 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 61

Monticello 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35

Morton 78, Canton 50

Naperville North 64, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Nokomis 49, Staunton 26

Normal University 58, Bloomington 47

Olney (Richland County) 61, Altamont 43

Ottawa Marquette 62, Seneca 41

Palatine 66, Conant 58

Peoria Notre Dame 80, Plano 36

Rock Island 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 70

Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 63

Stevenson 63, Streamwood 59

Sullivan 56, Paris 51

Sycamore 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56

Washington 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 55

Waubonsie Valley 64, South Elgin 44

Williamsville 37, Mt. Pulaski 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 46, Macomb 34

Alton 52, Collinsville 44

Barrington 53, Schaumburg 33

Christopher 49, Goreville 40

Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 32

Dundee-Crown 54, South Elgin 53

Effingham 40, Mattoon 35

Fairfield 38, Wayne City 26

Fremd 55, Hoffman Estates 13

Galesburg 64, Knoxville 22

Hamilton County 61, Woodlawn 35

Hersey 55, Wheeling 15

Lincoln 55, Taylorville 45

Nokomis 52, Staunton 38

North Greene 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 17

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 23

Riverdale 28, East Moline United 26

Riverdale 45, East Moline United 42

Robinson 77, Oblong 22

Rockford Guilford 69, DeKalb 49

Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 63

Roxana 53, East Alton-Wood River 47

Teutopolis 55, Mt. Zion 20

Vienna 62, Chester 29

Watseka (coop) 46, Milford 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/