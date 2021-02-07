Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 71, Galva 33
Barrington 50, Schaumburg 36
Belvidere North 63, Oregon 43
Chester 56, Cairo 45
Christopher 60, Zeigler-Royalton 32
Collinsville 61, Alton 40
Concord (Triopia) 51, Payson Seymour 48
Dakota 49, Lanark Eastland 44
DeKalb 74, Rockford Christian 47
Dixon 69, Sterling 53
East Moline United 54, Riverdale 35
East St. Louis 43, Belleville East 40
Edwards County 57, Wayne City 56
Edwardsville 59, Belleville West 49
Effingham St. Anthony 53, Robinson 46
Eldorado 61, West Frankfort 46
Fairfield 54, Benton 45
Glenbrook South 59, Maine East 35
Goreville 75, Vienna 66
Griggsville-Perry 62, Mendon Unity 26
Harrisburg 80, Hardin County 57
Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 43
Hersey 82, Wheeling 54
Hoffman Estates 57, Fremd 37
Lincoln 56, Springfield Lanphier 49
Macomb 44, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Metamora 50, East Peoria 39
Midland 64, Woodland 38
Moline 58, Normal Community 56
Moline 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 61
Monticello 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35
Morton 78, Canton 50
Naperville North 64, Aurora Central Catholic 38
Nokomis 49, Staunton 26
Normal University 58, Bloomington 47
Olney (Richland County) 61, Altamont 43
Ottawa Marquette 62, Seneca 41
Palatine 66, Conant 58
Peoria Notre Dame 80, Plano 36
Rock Island 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 70
Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 63
Stevenson 63, Streamwood 59
Sullivan 56, Paris 51
Sycamore 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56
Washington 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 55
Waubonsie Valley 64, South Elgin 44
Williamsville 37, Mt. Pulaski 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 46, Macomb 34
Alton 52, Collinsville 44
Barrington 53, Schaumburg 33
Christopher 49, Goreville 40
Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 32
Dundee-Crown 54, South Elgin 53
Effingham 40, Mattoon 35
Fairfield 38, Wayne City 26
Fremd 55, Hoffman Estates 13
Galesburg 64, Knoxville 22
Hamilton County 61, Woodlawn 35
Hersey 55, Wheeling 15
Lincoln 55, Taylorville 45
Nokomis 52, Staunton 38
North Greene 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 17
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 23
Riverdale 28, East Moline United 26
Riverdale 45, East Moline United 42
Robinson 77, Oblong 22
Rockford Guilford 69, DeKalb 49
Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 63
Roxana 53, East Alton-Wood River 47
Teutopolis 55, Mt. Zion 20
Vienna 62, Chester 29
Watseka (coop) 46, Milford 45
