Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs

Sports
Associated Press9

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

Leipzig’s round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16.

The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended.

Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Johnson eases to another victory at Saudi International

Associated Press

Weather forces schedule change for skiing worlds first race

Associated Press

Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs UTM

Associated Press