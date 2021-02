Weekends’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Sunday, Feb. 7 Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 3 Villanova vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Iowa at Indiana, Noon

No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Louisville vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 4 NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 5 UCLA at Washington 5 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Baylor at Kansas St. 2 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio St. vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.

No. 20 DePaul at Marquette, Noon

No. 22 Northwestern at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LV, Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Miami at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Other Events

Golf, European Tour Saudi International Soft-Bank

Golf, PGA Tour Waste Management Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tennis, ATP Murray River Open, Melbourne, Australia