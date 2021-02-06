Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 77, Youngs. Liberty 64

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Bristol 46

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 28

Ashland Crestview 52, New London 39

Ashville Teays Valley 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 41

Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Atwater Waterloo 54, Sebring McKinley 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 41, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Bellbrook 58, Trotwood-Madison 30

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 25

Berlin Hiland 78, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Hannibal River 17

Bishop Fenwick 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 27

Bishop Watterson 45, Westerville N. 34

Bloom-Carroll 54, New Hope Christian 30

Botkins 49, Harrod Allen E. 38

Bradford 42, Sidney Lehman 33

Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 31

Bucyrus Wynford 57, Galion Northmor 42, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 26

Caldwell 53, Reedsville Eastern 47

Can. South 24, Salem 20

Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Massillon Tuslaw 32

Canfield 43, Warren Howland 37

Cardington-Lincoln 43, Mt. Gilead 36

Castalia Margaretta 66, Oak Harbor 45

Cedarville 48, London Madison Plains 31

Centerville 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

Chagrin Falls 47, Orange 19

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 55

Chardon NDCL 62, Cle. VASJ 24

Chillicothe 52, Jackson 48

Chillicothe Huntington 56, Piketon 34

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Athens 31

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Cin. Turpin 39

Cle. St. Joseph 58, Tol. St. Ursula 39

Clyde 50, Tiffin Columbian 46

Columbia Station Columbia 48, LaGrange Keystone 29

Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21

Continental 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Cory-Rawson 52, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Creston Norwayne 46, Wooster Triway 28

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 81, Navarre Fairless 29

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52

Dalton 58, Louisville 56

Defiance Ayersville 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 23

Delaware Hayes 62, Hilliard Davidson 56

Delta 55, Gorham Fayette 17

Dublin Scioto 45, Westerville S. 15

Eastlake North 44, Painesville Riverside 30

Elyria Cath. 58, Lakewood 34

Franklin 56, Brookville 42

Fremont St. Joseph 35, Gibsonburg 27

Ft. Loramie 81, Versailles 23

Garfield Hts. Trinity 71, Brooklyn 32

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Richfield Revere 46

Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 39

Hamilton Badin 50, Monroe 34

Hanoverton United 39, E. Palestine 19

Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mantua Crestwood 50

Heath 43, Hebron Lakewood 31

Hicksville 49, Edon 34

Hilliard Darby 54, Cols. Northland 36

Houston 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Howard E. Knox 85, Horizon Science 11

Johnstown 48, Utica 33

Kalida 46, Leipsic 39

Kent Roosevelt 71, Barberton 69

Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 30

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 66

Lodi Cloverleaf 56, Ravenna 30

Lowellville 37, Mineral Ridge 36

Lynchburg-Clay 54, S. Charleston SE 44

Lyndhurst Brush 56, Chardon 44

Macedonia Nordonia 49, N. Royalton 23

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Malvern 35

Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 40

Marietta 47, Dover 41

Mason 56, Cin. Colerain 45

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 55, Conneaut 6

Milan Edison 69, Port Clinton 59

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 27

Miller City 62, Bluffton 51

Milton-Union 57, Newton Local 45

Minster 60, Wapakoneta 32

Mogadore 54, Rootstown 35

Montpelier 57, Pioneer N. Central 35

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Notre Dame, Ky. 39

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44

Napoleon 41, Archbold 27

New Boston Glenwood 69, Latham Western 56

New Knoxville 66, Delphos St. John’s 57

New Lexington 41, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ft. Recovery 41

New Riegel 54, Kansas Lakota 48

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Carey 36

Newton Falls 65, Heartland Christian 14

Notre Dame Academy 54, Findlay 29

Oregon Clay 53, Rossford 28

Orrville 57, Wooster 47

Orwell Grand Valley 43, Wickliffe 31

Ottoville 59, Defiance 19

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Zanesville 41

Peebles 111, W. Union 33

Poland Seminary 69, Girard 52

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Racine Southern 23

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 20

Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 26

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Independence 42

Russia 53, New Bremen 41

Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 86, Shadyside 84, 3OT

Southeastern 58, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Sparta Highland 50, Marion Elgin 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 31, Spring. Greenon 30

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46, Day. Carroll 37

Struthers 54, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 35

Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Sylvania Northview 56, Tol. Christian 55

Thornville Sheridan 52, New Concord John Glenn 33

Tree of Life 42, Granville Christian 26

Troy Christian 57, St. Paris Graham 43

Uhrichsville Claymont 37, Strasburg-Franklin 34

Van Wert 42, Rockford Parkway 27

Vanlue 43, Monclova Christian 9

W. Liberty-Salem 57, Legacy Christian 37

W. Unity Hilltop 48, Edgerton 20

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45, Washington C.H. 31

Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 57

West Salem Northwestern 51, Rittman 22

Westlake 47, N. Ridgeville 41

Wheelersburg 57, McDermott Scioto NW 48

Williamsburg 54, Batavia Clermont NE 41

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31

Worthington Christian 60, Cols. Bexley 43

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Westerville Cent. 16

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Ursuline 30

Zanesville Maysville 77, Warsaw River View 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, E. Can. 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.

Mechanicsburg vs. Spring. Shawnee, ccd.

Newark vs. Waterford, ccd.

