Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 77, Youngs. Liberty 64
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Bristol 46
Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Ashland Crestview 52, New London 39
Ashville Teays Valley 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 41
Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Atwater Waterloo 54, Sebring McKinley 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 41, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Bellbrook 58, Trotwood-Madison 30
Bellevue 43, Norwalk 25
Berlin Hiland 78, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Hannibal River 17
Bishop Fenwick 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 27
Bishop Watterson 45, Westerville N. 34
Bloom-Carroll 54, New Hope Christian 30
Botkins 49, Harrod Allen E. 38
Bradford 42, Sidney Lehman 33
Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 31
Bucyrus Wynford 57, Galion Northmor 42, OT
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 26
Caldwell 53, Reedsville Eastern 47
Can. South 24, Salem 20
Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Massillon Tuslaw 32
Canfield 43, Warren Howland 37
Cardington-Lincoln 43, Mt. Gilead 36
Castalia Margaretta 66, Oak Harbor 45
Cedarville 48, London Madison Plains 31
Centerville 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 56
Chagrin Falls 47, Orange 19
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 55
Chardon NDCL 62, Cle. VASJ 24
Chillicothe 52, Jackson 48
Chillicothe Huntington 56, Piketon 34
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Athens 31
Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Cin. Turpin 39
Cle. St. Joseph 58, Tol. St. Ursula 39
Clyde 50, Tiffin Columbian 46
Columbia Station Columbia 48, LaGrange Keystone 29
Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21
Continental 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Cory-Rawson 52, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Creston Norwayne 46, Wooster Triway 28
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 81, Navarre Fairless 29
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52
Dalton 58, Louisville 56
Defiance Ayersville 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 23
Delaware Hayes 62, Hilliard Davidson 56
Delta 55, Gorham Fayette 17
Dublin Scioto 45, Westerville S. 15
Eastlake North 44, Painesville Riverside 30
Elyria Cath. 58, Lakewood 34
Franklin 56, Brookville 42
Fremont St. Joseph 35, Gibsonburg 27
Ft. Loramie 81, Versailles 23
Garfield Hts. Trinity 71, Brooklyn 32
Gates Mills Hawken 60, Richfield Revere 46
Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 39
Hamilton Badin 50, Monroe 34
Hanoverton United 39, E. Palestine 19
Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mantua Crestwood 50
Heath 43, Hebron Lakewood 31
Hicksville 49, Edon 34
Hilliard Darby 54, Cols. Northland 36
Houston 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40
Howard E. Knox 85, Horizon Science 11
Johnstown 48, Utica 33
Kalida 46, Leipsic 39
Kent Roosevelt 71, Barberton 69
Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 30
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 66
Lodi Cloverleaf 56, Ravenna 30
Lowellville 37, Mineral Ridge 36
Lynchburg-Clay 54, S. Charleston SE 44
Lyndhurst Brush 56, Chardon 44
Macedonia Nordonia 49, N. Royalton 23
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Malvern 35
Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 40
Marietta 47, Dover 41
Mason 56, Cin. Colerain 45
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 55, Conneaut 6
Milan Edison 69, Port Clinton 59
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 27
Miller City 62, Bluffton 51
Milton-Union 57, Newton Local 45
Minster 60, Wapakoneta 32
Mogadore 54, Rootstown 35
Montpelier 57, Pioneer N. Central 35
Mt. Notre Dame 67, Notre Dame, Ky. 39
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44
Napoleon 41, Archbold 27
New Boston Glenwood 69, Latham Western 56
New Knoxville 66, Delphos St. John’s 57
New Lexington 41, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ft. Recovery 41
New Riegel 54, Kansas Lakota 48
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Carey 36
Newton Falls 65, Heartland Christian 14
Notre Dame Academy 54, Findlay 29
Oregon Clay 53, Rossford 28
Orrville 57, Wooster 47
Orwell Grand Valley 43, Wickliffe 31
Ottoville 59, Defiance 19
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Zanesville 41
Peebles 111, W. Union 33
Poland Seminary 69, Girard 52
Pomeroy Meigs 60, Racine Southern 23
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 20
Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 26
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Independence 42
Russia 53, New Bremen 41
Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 86, Shadyside 84, 3OT
Southeastern 58, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Sparta Highland 50, Marion Elgin 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 31, Spring. Greenon 30
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46, Day. Carroll 37
Struthers 54, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 35
Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Sylvania Northview 56, Tol. Christian 55
Thornville Sheridan 52, New Concord John Glenn 33
Tree of Life 42, Granville Christian 26
Troy Christian 57, St. Paris Graham 43
Uhrichsville Claymont 37, Strasburg-Franklin 34
Van Wert 42, Rockford Parkway 27
Vanlue 43, Monclova Christian 9
W. Liberty-Salem 57, Legacy Christian 37
W. Unity Hilltop 48, Edgerton 20
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45, Washington C.H. 31
Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 57
West Salem Northwestern 51, Rittman 22
Westlake 47, N. Ridgeville 41
Wheelersburg 57, McDermott Scioto NW 48
Williamsburg 54, Batavia Clermont NE 41
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54, Ironton St. Joseph 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31
Worthington Christian 60, Cols. Bexley 43
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Westerville Cent. 16
Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Ursuline 30
Zanesville Maysville 77, Warsaw River View 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, E. Can. 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.
Mechanicsburg vs. Spring. Shawnee, ccd.
Newark vs. Waterford, ccd.
