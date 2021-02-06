Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 61, Western Wayne 27

Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 74, Erie First Christian Academy 59

Antietam 36, Brandywine Heights 21

Archbishop Wood 80, Neumann-Goretti 79

Bangor 72, Southern Lehigh 49

Belle Vernon 62, New Castle 56

Bensalem 67, Harry S. Truman 60

Berlin-Brothersvalley 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 67

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Martinsburg 38

Blue Ridge 62, Lackawanna Trail 54

Blue Ridge School, Va. 83, Kiski School 68

Boiling Springs 64, Schuylkill Valley 50

Burrell 50, Keystone Oaks 39

Central Dauphin 67, Harrisburg 43

Christopher Dock 48, Jenkintown 45

Constitution 48, Philadelphia MC&S 46

Crestwood 55, Hazleton Area 38

Daniel Boone 56, Twin Valley 36

Delaware Valley 51, Carbondale 37

Downingtown East 74, Downingtown West 68

Easton 54, Nazareth Area 42

Erie 57, Harbor Creek 42

Erie McDowell 54, Baldwin 40

Fleetwood 56, Hamburg 36

Fox Chapel 71, Seneca Valley 55

Frazier 64, Bethlehem Center 29

Garnet Valley 66, Radnor 58

Hempfield 66, Greensburg Salem 26

Imani Christian Academy 61, St. Joseph 48

Kutztown 61, Annville-Cleona 31

Lebanon 57, Exeter 47

Lewisburg 70, Shamokin 50

Lincoln Park Charter 62, South Allegheny 60

Loyalsock 70, Hughesville 30

Marian Catholic 54, Shenandoah Valley 40

Meyersdale 84, Turkeyfoot Valley 71

Millersburg 76, Lancaster Mennonite 65

North Allegheny 75, Hampton 54

North Hills 71, Seneca Valley 55

North Hills 79, Franklin Regional 63

North Pocono 50, Mid Valley 42

North Star 53, Blacklick Valley 38

Northern Bedford 88, Claysburg-Kimmel 54

Palmerton 56, Pen Argyl 37

Palmyra 54, Conrad Weiser 39

Pennridge 49, Council Rock North 29

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Father Judge 50

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Mount Lebanon 55

Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Norwin 47

Pittston Area 59, Holy Redeemer 49

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Central Bucks West 38

Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 27

Propel Montour High School 52, West Greene 45

Reading 56, Lancaster McCaskey 45

Shaler 78, Deer Lakes 71

Slippery Rock 44, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 37

South Park 61, Southmoreland 30

Southern Huntingdon 48, East Juniata 45

St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Bonner-Prendergast 71

Stroudsburg 76, Pleasant Valley 60

Susquehanna 52, Montrose 48

Thomas Jefferson 70, Quaker Valley 60

Tunkhannock 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 45

Tyrone 54, Williamsport 50

Unionville 38, Erie East 37

Upper Dauphin 62, Tulpehocken 56

Upper Moreland 53, Council Rock South 44

Valley View 67, Scranton Prep 56

West Lawn Wilson 62, Lancaster Catholic 43

West Shamokin 58, Dubois Central Catholic 37

Wilmington 42, Bethlehem Freedom 40

Wyoming Valley West 67, Berwick 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wyoming Area vs. Dallas, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 63, Ligonier Valley 13

Avella 48, South Side 40

Avonworth 40, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 24

Baldwin 51, Highlands 22

Bangor 55, Pen Argyl 35

Berwick 50, Crestwood 36

Bethel Park 49, Shaler 47

Blacklick Valley 62, Greater Johnstown 52

Brockway 42, Moniteau 41

Burrell 57, St. Joseph 50

Central Dauphin 64, Harrisburg 33

Charleroi 50, Washington 40

Conrad Weiser 46, Palmyra 39

Delaware Valley 43, West Scranton 34

Dunmore 65, Jim Thorpe 35

Fairview 46, Union City 12

Fox Chapel 69, Woodland Hills 56

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Berlin-Brothersvalley 38

Hamburg 52, Schuylkill Valley 44

Juniata Valley 74, Moshannon Valley 12

Kutztown 26, Annville-Cleona 23

Lackawanna Trail 44, Blue Ridge 17

Laurel 51, Knoch 41

Lebanon 52, Oley Valley 31

Lincoln Park Charter 55, South Allegheny 28

Linden Hall 55, Wyomissing 41

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 21

Mercyhurst Prep 55, Conneaut, Ohio 6

Methacton 57, Pottsgrove 51

Millville 40, Columbia-Montour 9

Monessen 63, Jeannette 37

Montour 49, Sto-Rox 47

Montrose 41, Susquehanna 28

Mountain View 62, Forest City 22

Muhlenberg 36, Daniel Boone 29

Nazareth Area 38, Easton 35

North Allegheny 61, Oakland Catholic 42

North Pocono 53, Mid Valley 42

Northumberland Christian 62, Pottsville Nativity 42

Norwin 51, Pittsburgh North Catholic 49

Notre Dame 52, Episcopal Academy 51

Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Merion 20

Penn Charter 64, Springside Chestnut Hill 25

Pine-Richland 59, Hempfield 56

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Central Bucks West 51

Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 26

Punxsutawney 55, Indiana 38

Quaker Valley 34, Sewickley Academy 30

Riverside 55, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36

Rochester 58, Hampton 55

Salem Christian 38, Lincoln Leadership 22

Scranton Prep 75, Valley View 36

Seneca 44, Meadville 18

Solanco 57, Lancaster Mennonite 46

South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 21

South Park 59, McGuffey 19

Struthers, Ohio 54, Kennedy Catholic 35

Susquenita 36, Northern Lebanon 35

Towanda 43, Athens 36

Tri-Valley 40, Lourdes Regional 27

Union 42, Sharpsville 25

Union 48, Mercer 40

Uniontown 72, Frazier 67

Unionville 44, Erie East 42

Upper Dauphin 55, Tulpehocken 41

Western Wayne 43, Wallenpaupack 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cumberland Valley vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

New Castle vs. Beaver Area, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/