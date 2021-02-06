Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 61, Western Wayne 27
Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 74, Erie First Christian Academy 59
Antietam 36, Brandywine Heights 21
Archbishop Wood 80, Neumann-Goretti 79
Bangor 72, Southern Lehigh 49
Belle Vernon 62, New Castle 56
Bensalem 67, Harry S. Truman 60
Berlin-Brothersvalley 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 67
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Martinsburg 38
Blue Ridge 62, Lackawanna Trail 54
Blue Ridge School, Va. 83, Kiski School 68
Boiling Springs 64, Schuylkill Valley 50
Burrell 50, Keystone Oaks 39
Central Dauphin 67, Harrisburg 43
Christopher Dock 48, Jenkintown 45
Constitution 48, Philadelphia MC&S 46
Crestwood 55, Hazleton Area 38
Daniel Boone 56, Twin Valley 36
Delaware Valley 51, Carbondale 37
Downingtown East 74, Downingtown West 68
Easton 54, Nazareth Area 42
Erie 57, Harbor Creek 42
Erie McDowell 54, Baldwin 40
Fleetwood 56, Hamburg 36
Fox Chapel 71, Seneca Valley 55
Frazier 64, Bethlehem Center 29
Garnet Valley 66, Radnor 58
Hempfield 66, Greensburg Salem 26
Imani Christian Academy 61, St. Joseph 48
Kutztown 61, Annville-Cleona 31
Lebanon 57, Exeter 47
Lewisburg 70, Shamokin 50
Lincoln Park Charter 62, South Allegheny 60
Loyalsock 70, Hughesville 30
Marian Catholic 54, Shenandoah Valley 40
Meyersdale 84, Turkeyfoot Valley 71
Millersburg 76, Lancaster Mennonite 65
North Allegheny 75, Hampton 54
North Hills 71, Seneca Valley 55
North Hills 79, Franklin Regional 63
North Pocono 50, Mid Valley 42
North Star 53, Blacklick Valley 38
Northern Bedford 88, Claysburg-Kimmel 54
Palmerton 56, Pen Argyl 37
Palmyra 54, Conrad Weiser 39
Pennridge 49, Council Rock North 29
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Father Judge 50
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Mount Lebanon 55
Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Norwin 47
Pittston Area 59, Holy Redeemer 49
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Central Bucks West 38
Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 27
Propel Montour High School 52, West Greene 45
Reading 56, Lancaster McCaskey 45
Shaler 78, Deer Lakes 71
Slippery Rock 44, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 37
South Park 61, Southmoreland 30
Southern Huntingdon 48, East Juniata 45
St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Bonner-Prendergast 71
Stroudsburg 76, Pleasant Valley 60
Susquehanna 52, Montrose 48
Thomas Jefferson 70, Quaker Valley 60
Tunkhannock 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 45
Tyrone 54, Williamsport 50
Unionville 38, Erie East 37
Upper Dauphin 62, Tulpehocken 56
Upper Moreland 53, Council Rock South 44
Valley View 67, Scranton Prep 56
West Lawn Wilson 62, Lancaster Catholic 43
West Shamokin 58, Dubois Central Catholic 37
Wilmington 42, Bethlehem Freedom 40
Wyoming Valley West 67, Berwick 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wyoming Area vs. Dallas, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 63, Ligonier Valley 13
Avella 48, South Side 40
Avonworth 40, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 24
Baldwin 51, Highlands 22
Bangor 55, Pen Argyl 35
Berwick 50, Crestwood 36
Bethel Park 49, Shaler 47
Blacklick Valley 62, Greater Johnstown 52
Brockway 42, Moniteau 41
Burrell 57, St. Joseph 50
Central Dauphin 64, Harrisburg 33
Charleroi 50, Washington 40
Conrad Weiser 46, Palmyra 39
Delaware Valley 43, West Scranton 34
Dunmore 65, Jim Thorpe 35
Fairview 46, Union City 12
Fox Chapel 69, Woodland Hills 56
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Berlin-Brothersvalley 38
Hamburg 52, Schuylkill Valley 44
Juniata Valley 74, Moshannon Valley 12
Kutztown 26, Annville-Cleona 23
Lackawanna Trail 44, Blue Ridge 17
Laurel 51, Knoch 41
Lebanon 52, Oley Valley 31
Lincoln Park Charter 55, South Allegheny 28
Linden Hall 55, Wyomissing 41
McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 21
Mercyhurst Prep 55, Conneaut, Ohio 6
Methacton 57, Pottsgrove 51
Millville 40, Columbia-Montour 9
Monessen 63, Jeannette 37
Montour 49, Sto-Rox 47
Montrose 41, Susquehanna 28
Mountain View 62, Forest City 22
Muhlenberg 36, Daniel Boone 29
Nazareth Area 38, Easton 35
North Allegheny 61, Oakland Catholic 42
North Pocono 53, Mid Valley 42
Northumberland Christian 62, Pottsville Nativity 42
Norwin 51, Pittsburgh North Catholic 49
Notre Dame 52, Episcopal Academy 51
Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Merion 20
Penn Charter 64, Springside Chestnut Hill 25
Pine-Richland 59, Hempfield 56
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Central Bucks West 51
Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 26
Punxsutawney 55, Indiana 38
Quaker Valley 34, Sewickley Academy 30
Riverside 55, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36
Rochester 58, Hampton 55
Salem Christian 38, Lincoln Leadership 22
Scranton Prep 75, Valley View 36
Seneca 44, Meadville 18
Solanco 57, Lancaster Mennonite 46
South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 21
South Park 59, McGuffey 19
Struthers, Ohio 54, Kennedy Catholic 35
Susquenita 36, Northern Lebanon 35
Towanda 43, Athens 36
Tri-Valley 40, Lourdes Regional 27
Union 42, Sharpsville 25
Union 48, Mercer 40
Uniontown 72, Frazier 67
Unionville 44, Erie East 42
Upper Dauphin 55, Tulpehocken 41
Western Wayne 43, Wallenpaupack 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cumberland Valley vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.
New Castle vs. Beaver Area, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/