Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 74, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 59
Antwerp 76, Edon 42
Arcadia 65, Lakeside Danbury 63
Archbold 27, Defiance Tinora 17
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44
Bishop Hartley 62, Cols. Eastmoor 37
Bloomdale Elmwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 24
Botkins 89, Waynesfield-Goshen 44
Bridgeport 88, Beallsville 49
Brookfield 80, Conneaut 49
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Cambridge 42
Carey 62, Bucyrus Wynford 51
Carlisle 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33
Centerville 61, Powell Olentangy Liberty 51
Circleville 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43
Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Shaker Hts. 39
Columbia Station Columbia 83, Cols. Wellington 63
Delaware Buckeye Valley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 43
Dola Hardin Northern 71, Vanlue 59
Dublin Coffman 68, Cols. Northland 51
Elmore Woodmore 69, Kansas Lakota 41
Ft. Jennings 48, New Bremen 47
Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 26
Greenwich S. Cent. 65, Milan Edison 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Convoy Crestview 57
Jackson 68, Chillicothe 42
Kalida 40, Wapakoneta 29
Kirtland 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 58
Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 50
Leetonia 53, Columbiana 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 82, Cols. Walnut Ridge 60
Lima Shawnee 96, Trotwood-Madison 76
Lima Sr. 96, Trotwood-Madison 76
Louisville 66, Warren Howland 36
Loveland 43, Cin. Winton Woods 33
Lowellville 53, Mineral Ridge 43
Marietta 85, Philo 69
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44, Cory-Rawson 38
Medina 78, Akr. Buchtel 75
Minster 35, St. Marys Memorial 32
N. Can. Hoover 44, Dover 35
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 48
New Riegel 54, Gibsonburg 36
Newark Cath. 57, Johnstown Northridge 47
Oak Harbor 53, Bellevue 38
Oberlin 87, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61
Olmsted Falls 57, Elyria 48
Ontario 78, Marion Pleasant 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Tol. St. Francis 44
Ottoville 100, Tol. Rogers 31
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Gorham Fayette 47
Pickerington N. 64, Cols. St. Charles 61, 2OT
Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Reynoldsburg 55
Portsmouth W. 98, Green 58
Salem 47, Alliance 46
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Vincent Warren 47
Sherwood Fairview 77, W. Unity Hilltop 22
South 63, Cols. Mifflin 42
Spring. NW 42, Casstown Miami E. 32
Sycamore Mohawk 51, Bucyrus 49
Thornville Sheridan 64, Lancaster 51
Tiffin Columbian 64, Kenton 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 66, Bowerston Conotton Valley 46
Upper Sandusky 80, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 43
Urbana 61, Legacy Christian 53
Waverly 59, Oak Hill 34
Westlake 86, Elyria Cath. 51
Whitehall-Yearling 58, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44
Willard 65, Lucas 61
Worthington Christian 80, Cols. Briggs 49
Worthington Kilbourne 45, Bishop Watterson 40
Youngs. Mooney 39, Hartville Lake Center Christian 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/