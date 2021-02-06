Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 74, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 59

Antwerp 76, Edon 42

Arcadia 65, Lakeside Danbury 63

Archbold 27, Defiance Tinora 17

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44

Bishop Hartley 62, Cols. Eastmoor 37

Bloomdale Elmwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 24

Botkins 89, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Bridgeport 88, Beallsville 49

Brookfield 80, Conneaut 49

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Cambridge 42

Carey 62, Bucyrus Wynford 51

Carlisle 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33

Centerville 61, Powell Olentangy Liberty 51

Circleville 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43

Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Shaker Hts. 39

Columbia Station Columbia 83, Cols. Wellington 63

Delaware Buckeye Valley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 43

Dola Hardin Northern 71, Vanlue 59

Dublin Coffman 68, Cols. Northland 51

Elmore Woodmore 69, Kansas Lakota 41

Ft. Jennings 48, New Bremen 47

Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 26

Greenwich S. Cent. 65, Milan Edison 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Convoy Crestview 57

Jackson 68, Chillicothe 42

Kalida 40, Wapakoneta 29

Kirtland 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 58

Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 50

Leetonia 53, Columbiana 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 82, Cols. Walnut Ridge 60

Lima Shawnee 96, Trotwood-Madison 76

Lima Sr. 96, Trotwood-Madison 76

Louisville 66, Warren Howland 36

Loveland 43, Cin. Winton Woods 33

Lowellville 53, Mineral Ridge 43

Marietta 85, Philo 69

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44, Cory-Rawson 38

Medina 78, Akr. Buchtel 75

Minster 35, St. Marys Memorial 32

N. Can. Hoover 44, Dover 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 48

New Riegel 54, Gibsonburg 36

Newark Cath. 57, Johnstown Northridge 47

Oak Harbor 53, Bellevue 38

Oberlin 87, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61

Olmsted Falls 57, Elyria 48

Ontario 78, Marion Pleasant 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Tol. St. Francis 44

Ottoville 100, Tol. Rogers 31

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Gorham Fayette 47

Pickerington N. 64, Cols. St. Charles 61, 2OT

Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Reynoldsburg 55

Portsmouth W. 98, Green 58

Salem 47, Alliance 46

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Vincent Warren 47

Sherwood Fairview 77, W. Unity Hilltop 22

South 63, Cols. Mifflin 42

Spring. NW 42, Casstown Miami E. 32

Sycamore Mohawk 51, Bucyrus 49

Thornville Sheridan 64, Lancaster 51

Tiffin Columbian 64, Kenton 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 66, Bowerston Conotton Valley 46

Upper Sandusky 80, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 43

Urbana 61, Legacy Christian 53

Waverly 59, Oak Hill 34

Westlake 86, Elyria Cath. 51

Whitehall-Yearling 58, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44

Willard 65, Lucas 61

Worthington Christian 80, Cols. Briggs 49

Worthington Kilbourne 45, Bishop Watterson 40

Youngs. Mooney 39, Hartville Lake Center Christian 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/