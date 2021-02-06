Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 77, Youngs. Liberty 64

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Bristol 46

Ashland Crestview 52, New London 39

Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Baltimore Liberty Union 41, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Bellbrook 58, Trotwood-Madison 30

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 25

Berlin Hiland 78, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27

Bishop Fenwick 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 27

Bishop Watterson 45, Westerville N. 34

Botkins 49, Harrod Allen E. 38

Bradford 42, Sidney Lehman 33

Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 31

Bucyrus Wynford 57, Galion Northmor 42, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 26

Caldwell 53, Reedsville Eastern 47

Can. South 24, Salem 20

Canfield 43, Warren Howland 37

Castalia Margaretta 66, Oak Harbor 45

Centerville 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 55

Chardon NDCL 62, Cle. VASJ 24

Chillicothe 52, Jackson 48

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Athens 31

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Cin. Turpin 39

Cle. St. Joseph 58, Tol. St. Ursula 39

Clyde 50, Tiffin Columbian 46

Columbia Station Columbia 48, LaGrange Keystone 29

Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21

Continental 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Cory-Rawson 52, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Creston Norwayne 46, Wooster Triway 28

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 81, Navarre Fairless 29

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52

Dalton 58, Louisville 56

Defiance Ayersville 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 23

Delta 55, Gorham Fayette 17

Eastlake North 44, Painesville Riverside 30

Elyria Cath. 58, Lakewood 34

Franklin 56, Brookville 42

Fremont St. Joseph 35, Gibsonburg 27

Ft. Loramie 81, Versailles 23

Garfield Hts. Trinity 71, Brooklyn 32

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Richfield Revere 46

Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 39

Hanoverton United 39, E. Palestine 19

Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mantua Crestwood 50

Heath 43, Hebron Lakewood 31

Hicksville 49, Edon 34

Houston 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Howard E. Knox 85, Horizon Science 11

Kalida 46, Leipsic 39

Kent Roosevelt 71, Barberton 69

Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 30

Lodi Cloverleaf 56, Ravenna 30

Lowellville 37, Mineral Ridge 36

Lyndhurst Brush 56, Chardon 44

Macedonia Nordonia 49, N. Royalton 23

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Malvern 35

Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 40

Marietta 47, Dover 41

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 55, Conneaut 6

Milan Edison 69, Port Clinton 59

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 27

Miller City 62, Bluffton 51

Milton-Union 57, Newton Local 45

Minster 60, Wapakoneta 32

Montpelier 57, Pioneer N. Central 35

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Notre Dame, Ky. 39

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44

Napoleon 41, Archbold 27

New Knoxville 66, Delphos St. John’s 57

New Lexington 41, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ft. Recovery 41

New Riegel 54, Kansas Lakota 48

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Carey 36

Newton Falls 65, Heartland Christian 14

Notre Dame Academy 54, Findlay 29

Orrville 57, Wooster 47

Orwell Grand Valley 43, Wickliffe 31

Ottoville 59, Defiance 19

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Zanesville 41

Poland Seminary 69, Girard 52

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Racine Southern 23

Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 26

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Independence 42

Russia 53, New Bremen 41

Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 35

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46, Day. Carroll 37

Struthers 54, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 35

Sylvania Northview 56, Tol. Christian 55

Thornville Sheridan 52, New Concord John Glenn 33

Van Wert 42, Rockford Parkway 27

Vanlue 43, Monclova Christian 9

W. Liberty-Salem 57, Legacy Christian 37

W. Unity Hilltop 48, Edgerton 20

Westlake 47, N. Ridgeville 41

Williamsburg 54, Batavia Clermont NE 41

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Westerville Cent. 16

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Ursuline 30

Zanesville Maysville 77, Warsaw River View 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.

