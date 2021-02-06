Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 71, Galva 33
Christopher 60, Zeigler-Royalton 32
Collinsville 61, Alton 40
Concord (Triopia) 51, Payson Seymour 48
Dixon 69, Sterling 53
East Moline United 54, Riverdale 35
East St. Louis 43, Belleville East 40
Fairfield 54, Benton 45
Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 43
Lincoln 56, Springfield Lanphier 49
Macomb 44, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Metamora 50, East Peoria 39
Moline 58, Normal Community 56
Monticello 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35
Nokomis 49, Staunton 26
Ottawa Marquette 62, Seneca 41
Rock Island 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 70
Sullivan 56, Paris 51
Washington 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 55
Williamsville 37, Mt. Pulaski 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 52, Collinsville 44
Christopher 49, Goreville 40
Dundee-Crown 54, South Elgin 53
Galesburg 64, Knoxville 22
Hamilton County 61, Woodlawn 35
Lincoln 55, Taylorville 45
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 23
Robinson 77, Oblong 22
Rockford Guilford 69, DeKalb 49
Roxana 53, East Alton-Wood River 47
Vienna 62, Chester 29
Watseka (coop) 46, Milford 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/