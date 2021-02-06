Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 71, Galva 33

Christopher 60, Zeigler-Royalton 32

Collinsville 61, Alton 40

Concord (Triopia) 51, Payson Seymour 48

Dixon 69, Sterling 53

East Moline United 54, Riverdale 35

East St. Louis 43, Belleville East 40

Fairfield 54, Benton 45

Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 43

Lincoln 56, Springfield Lanphier 49

Macomb 44, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Metamora 50, East Peoria 39

Moline 58, Normal Community 56

Monticello 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35

Nokomis 49, Staunton 26

Ottawa Marquette 62, Seneca 41

Rock Island 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 70

Sullivan 56, Paris 51

Washington 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 55

Williamsville 37, Mt. Pulaski 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 52, Collinsville 44

Christopher 49, Goreville 40

Dundee-Crown 54, South Elgin 53

Galesburg 64, Knoxville 22

Hamilton County 61, Woodlawn 35

Lincoln 55, Taylorville 45

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 23

Robinson 77, Oblong 22

Rockford Guilford 69, DeKalb 49

Roxana 53, East Alton-Wood River 47

Vienna 62, Chester 29

Watseka (coop) 46, Milford 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/