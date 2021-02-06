Meadowbrook, West Muskingum Get Wins Before Tournament Draw

BYESVILLE, OH– The Meadowbrook Colts and the Cambridge Bobcats squared off in a very heated battle on Saturday night as both teams were looking to better their ranking in Sunday’s tournament draw.

Meadowbrook would lead at halftime 26-19, but Cambridge closed the deficit to 4 points before entering the 4th quarter.

The Bobcats were held to a single point in the final quarter, allowing Meadowbrook to come out on top.

FINAL

MEADOWBROOK 58

CAMBRIDGE 42

More scores from Saturday night:

Coshocton, falling on hard times as of late…desperately trying to get back into the win column, fall short tonight against West Muskingum. The Tornadoes improve to 10-6.

FINAL

WEST MUSKINGUM 54

COSHOCTON 45

Rosecrans girls’ were in a very intense game against Harvest Prep. The Bishops would go into overtime and secure tthe victroy after very clutch free-throws from Ally Berry.

FINAL

ROSECRANS 45

HARVEST PREP 41

Sheridan gets their fifth straight MVL title after Saturdays win against John Glenn.

FINAL

SHERIDAN 52

JOHN GLENN 33