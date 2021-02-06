Meadowbrook, West Muskingum Get Wins Before Tournament Draw

Paul Murray

BYESVILLE, OH– The Meadowbrook Colts and the Cambridge Bobcats squared off in a very heated battle on Saturday night as both teams were looking to better their ranking in Sunday’s tournament draw.

Meadowbrook would lead at halftime 26-19, but Cambridge closed the deficit to 4 points before entering the 4th quarter.

The Bobcats were held to a single point in the final quarter, allowing Meadowbrook to come out on top.

FINAL

MEADOWBROOK 58

CAMBRIDGE 42

More scores from Saturday night:

Coshocton, falling on hard times as of late…desperately trying to get back into the win column, fall short tonight against West Muskingum. The Tornadoes improve to 10-6.

FINAL

WEST MUSKINGUM 54

COSHOCTON 45

Rosecrans girls’ were in a very intense game against Harvest Prep. The Bishops would go into overtime and secure tthe victroy after very clutch free-throws from Ally Berry.

FINAL

ROSECRANS 45

HARVEST PREP 41

Sheridan gets their fifth straight MVL title after Saturdays win against John Glenn.

FINAL

SHERIDAN 52

JOHN GLENN 33

Paul Murray
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News.

