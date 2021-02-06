BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 70, Hatboro-Horsham 37
Aliquippa 67, Freedom Area 29
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 78, Venango 46
Ambridge 66, Hopewell 57
Armstrong 41, Seton-LaSalle 29
Athens 73, Williamson 27
Austin 51, Northern Potter 31
Avella 65, Propel Montour High School 56
Avonworth 78, New Brighton 61
Baldwin 64, Canon-McMillan 52
Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 60
Bedford 68, Forest Hills 52
Bellwood-Antis 63, Claysburg-Kimmel 43
Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 47
Bethel Park 47, South Fayette 45
Bishop Canevin 70, Geibel Catholic 24
Blue Mountain 65, Jim Thorpe 50
Blue Ridge 53, Mountain View 51
Blue Ridge School, Va. 60, The Hill School 52
Boiling Springs 68, West Perry 34
Boyertown 52, Perkiomen Valley 44
Brentwood 69, Brownsville 36
Burgettstown 57, Chartiers-Houston 55
Burrell 51, Valley 40
Cambridge Springs 54, Maplewood 26
Cameron County 38, St. Marys 23
Camp Hill 62, East Pennsboro 58
Carlynton 62, Fort Cherry 51
Catasauqua 46, Pen Argyl 43
Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 41
Central Dauphin East 51, Altoona 28
Central Martinsburg 57, Glendale 24
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 39
Chartiers Valley 50, West Allegheny 45
Cheltenham 62, Lower Moreland 56
Chestnut Ridge 68, Bishop Guilfoyle 54
Cheswick Christian 52, Beaver County Christian 33
Clearfield 46, Bellefonte 41
Cochranton 66, Iroquois 47
Conestoga Christian 79, Berks Christian 34
Conestoga Valley 55, Ephrata 52
Conneaut, Ohio 52, Seneca 48
Coventry Christian 66, West Chester Christian 46
Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 39
Delaware Valley 51, Honesdale 50
Derry 52, Deer Lakes 48
Eden Christian 63, Leechburg 55
Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33
Elk County Catholic 41, Ridgway 31
Elk Lake 57, Susquehanna 36
Ellwood City 78, Mohawk 45
Erie 58, General McLane 32
Erie McDowell 71, Meadville 51
Fairview 62, Warren 31
Forest City 25, Montrose 23
Fox Chapel 47, Penn-Trafford 46
Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 54
Freeport 68, Keystone Oaks 53
Governor Mifflin 62, Twin Valley 39
Greater Johnstown 64, Bishop Carroll 52
Greater Latrobe 72, McKeesport 69
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 59
Hampton 60, Shaler 52
Harbor Creek 60, Conneaut Area 20
Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56
Hickory 60, Mercyhurst Prep 46
High Point 73, Veritas Academy 43
Highlands 75, Indiana 29
Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Andrew Street 10
Johnsonburg 49, Galeton 30
Juniata Valley 79, Moshannon Valley 46
Kiski Area 74, Ligonier Valley 46
Lakeland 58, Carbondale 51
Lakeview 47, Jamestown 40
Lancaster McCaskey 67, Cedar Crest 47
Laurel Highlands 69, Albert Gallatin 66
Lebanon 58, Warwick 43
Lincoln Park Charter 47, Central Valley 45
Lourdes Regional 38, Williams Valley 37
Lower Dauphin 62, Hershey 58
Manheim Township 79, Penn Manor 56
Mapletown 58, West Greene 54
Marian Catholic 78, Mahanoy Area 53
Mars 56, Plum 27
Mechanicsburg 65, Mifflin County 34
Meyersdale 69, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57
Montour 63, Beaver Area 40
Muhlenberg 74, Executive Charter 62
Muncy 53, Montgomery 32
Neshaminy 56, Harry S. Truman 44
Neshannock 75, Elwood City Riverside 31
New Castle 70, Trinity 35
New Oxford 68, Dallastown Area 66
North East 57, Girard 56
North Penn 60, Souderton 39
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Troy 64
North Pocono 58, Valley View 36
Northern Bedford 67, Everett 54
Northern York 90, James Buchanan 34
Northumberland Christian 65, Meadowbrook Christian 45
Northwestern 63, Erie First Christian Academy 48
Northwestern Lehigh 44, Saucon Valley 30
Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 20
Oil City 45, Titusville 10
Old Forge 66, Dunmore 40
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 91, Springdale 60
Penn Cambria 58, Cambria Heights 50
Penn Hills 49, Gateway 43
Pennridge 50, Central Bucks West 40
Pennsbury 63, Council Rock South 30
Phil-Montgomery Christian 37, Jenkintown 19
Pine-Richland 87, Butler 72
Pittsburgh North Catholic 67, Knoch 55
Plumstead Christian 49, Lincoln Leadership 47
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Upper Dublin 31
Pottsville 49, Lehighton 32
Pottsville Nativity 62, Shenandoah Valley 25
Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 65
Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43
Riverside 43, Mid Valley 41
Rochester 75, Cornell 36
Saegertown 67, Union City 53
Scranton 62, Scranton Prep 58
Scranton Holy Cross 56, Lackawanna Trail 20
Seneca Valley 73, North Hills 71
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, South Side 44
Shade 97, Conemaugh Valley 57
Shady Side Academy 76, East Allegheny 40
Sharpsville 64, Greenville 60
Shenango 49, Riverview 21
Shippensburg 58, Waynesboro 55
Slippery Rock 44, Mercer 37
Smethport 48, Bradford 37
South Allegheny 61, Apollo-Ridge 40
South Park 64, Uniontown 46
Southern Huntingdon 60, Tussey Mountain 42
Sto-Rox 77, Northgate 29
Sullivan County 52, Benton 18
Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38
Tyrone 58, Bald Eagle Area 16
United 70, Ferndale 56
Upper Bucks Christian School 56, Valley Forge Baptist 42
Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 34
Upper Moreland 63, Springfield Montco 45
Washington 74, Waynesburg Central 41
Weatherly 63, Minersville 56
Wellsboro 64, Towanda 33
West Middlesex 58, Rocky Grove 46
West York 65, Susquehannock 57
Westmont Hilltop 62, Ferndale 32
William Tennent 50, New Hope-Solebury 43
Williamsburg 92, West Branch 70
Wissahickon 46, Quakertown 29
York Catholic 76, York County Tech 65
York Suburban 47, Eastern York 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brashear vs. Allderdice, ppd.
California vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
Nanticoke Area vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 71, Hatboro-Horsham 53
Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 24
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27
Berks Catholic 52, Exeter 24
Biglerville 54, Littlestown 46
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 47
Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26
Camp Hill 59, East Pennsboro 25
Camp Hill Trinity 58, Susquehanna Township 52
Cedar Cliff 43, Palmyra 29
Central Bucks West 45, Pennridge 29
Central Dauphin 56, Chambersburg 20
Central Mountain 54, Shikellamy 49
Columbia 48, Annville-Cleona 36
Council Rock North 42, Bensalem 28
Cumberland Valley 53, Carlisle 24
Dallas 51, Pittston Area 33
Dallastown Area 50, Dover 16
East Allegheny 37, Shady Side Academy 30
East Juniata 35, Greenwood 27
Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34
Fox Chapel 62, Hampton 42
Freeport 34, Derry 26
Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 14
Governor Mifflin 71, Reading 41
Greencastle Antrim 37, Big Spring 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16
Greensburg Salem 34, Franklin Regional 28
Grove City 47, Portersville Christian 24
Hamburg 40, Schuylkill Haven 9
Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56
Keystone 55, Moniteau 44
Knoch 67, Valley 19
Lewisburg 56, Midd-West 46
Little Flower 39, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26
Lower Moreland 56, Cheltenham 33
Loyalsock 65, Warrior Run 34
Mechanicsburg 42, Mifflin County 35
Millville 49, Neumann 28
Montoursville 42, Milton 39
Montrose 56, Lackawanna Trail 33
Moravian Academy 59, Palmerton 28
Mount Carmel 48, Bloomsburg 47
Muncy 47, Montgomery 34
Neshannock 65, Ambridge 32
New Hope-Solebury 68, William Tennent 18
Northern York 53, James Buchanan 44
Northumberland Christian 55, Meadowbrook Christian 14
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Saucon Valley 10
Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25
Perkiomen Valley 45, Boyertown 38
Phoenixville 42, Pottsgrove 36
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Dublin 31
Pope John Paul II 67, Pottstown 36
Portage Area 60, Bald Eagle Area 22
Salisbury 52, Lincoln Leadership 20
Selinsgrove 51, Danville 22
Shamokin 44, Jersey Shore 34
Shippensburg 58, Waynesboro 19
Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20
Spring Grove 68, Central York 53
Spring-Ford 69, Owen J Roberts 26
St. Hubert’s 56, Conwell Egan 41
Tunkhannock 52, Wyoming Area 50, OT
Upper Perkiomen 36, Upper Merion 23
Valley Forge Baptist 39, Upper Bucks Christian School 18
Warwick 52, Lebanon 33
West Greene 36, Mapletown 5
West Lawn Wilson 58, Daniel Boone 34
West Perry 45, Boiling Springs 22
West Shamokin 67, Blairsville 63, OT
Williamson 44, North Penn/Liberty 30
Wissahickon 45, Quakertown 40
Wyomissing 61, Schuylkill Valley 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antietam vs. Oley Valley, ccd.
Harmony vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic, ccd.
Harrisburg Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day, ccd.
Kutztown vs. Tulpehocken, ppd.
Norristown vs. Methacton, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Harbor Creek, ccd.
Palisades vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.
Smethport vs. Bradford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/