BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 70, Hatboro-Horsham 37

Aliquippa 67, Freedom Area 29

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 78, Venango 46

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 57

Armstrong 41, Seton-LaSalle 29

Athens 73, Williamson 27

Austin 51, Northern Potter 31

Avella 65, Propel Montour High School 56

Avonworth 78, New Brighton 61

Baldwin 64, Canon-McMillan 52

Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 60

Bedford 68, Forest Hills 52

Bellwood-Antis 63, Claysburg-Kimmel 43

Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 47

Bethel Park 47, South Fayette 45

Bishop Canevin 70, Geibel Catholic 24

Blue Mountain 65, Jim Thorpe 50

Blue Ridge 53, Mountain View 51

Blue Ridge School, Va. 60, The Hill School 52

Boiling Springs 68, West Perry 34

Boyertown 52, Perkiomen Valley 44

Brentwood 69, Brownsville 36

Burgettstown 57, Chartiers-Houston 55

Burrell 51, Valley 40

Cambridge Springs 54, Maplewood 26

Cameron County 38, St. Marys 23

Camp Hill 62, East Pennsboro 58

Carlynton 62, Fort Cherry 51

Catasauqua 46, Pen Argyl 43

Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 41

Central Dauphin East 51, Altoona 28

Central Martinsburg 57, Glendale 24

Charleroi 52, McGuffey 39

Chartiers Valley 50, West Allegheny 45

Cheltenham 62, Lower Moreland 56

Chestnut Ridge 68, Bishop Guilfoyle 54

Cheswick Christian 52, Beaver County Christian 33

Clearfield 46, Bellefonte 41

Cochranton 66, Iroquois 47

Conestoga Christian 79, Berks Christian 34

Conestoga Valley 55, Ephrata 52

Conneaut, Ohio 52, Seneca 48

Coventry Christian 66, West Chester Christian 46

Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 39

Delaware Valley 51, Honesdale 50

Derry 52, Deer Lakes 48

Eden Christian 63, Leechburg 55

Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33

Elk County Catholic 41, Ridgway 31

Elk Lake 57, Susquehanna 36

Ellwood City 78, Mohawk 45

Erie 58, General McLane 32

Erie McDowell 71, Meadville 51

Fairview 62, Warren 31

Forest City 25, Montrose 23

Fox Chapel 47, Penn-Trafford 46

Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 54

Freeport 68, Keystone Oaks 53

Governor Mifflin 62, Twin Valley 39

Greater Johnstown 64, Bishop Carroll 52

Greater Latrobe 72, McKeesport 69

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 59

Hampton 60, Shaler 52

Harbor Creek 60, Conneaut Area 20

Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56

Hickory 60, Mercyhurst Prep 46

High Point 73, Veritas Academy 43

Highlands 75, Indiana 29

Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Andrew Street 10

Johnsonburg 49, Galeton 30

Juniata Valley 79, Moshannon Valley 46

Kiski Area 74, Ligonier Valley 46

Lakeland 58, Carbondale 51

Lakeview 47, Jamestown 40

Lancaster McCaskey 67, Cedar Crest 47

Laurel Highlands 69, Albert Gallatin 66

Lebanon 58, Warwick 43

Lincoln Park Charter 47, Central Valley 45

Lourdes Regional 38, Williams Valley 37

Lower Dauphin 62, Hershey 58

Manheim Township 79, Penn Manor 56

Mapletown 58, West Greene 54

Marian Catholic 78, Mahanoy Area 53

Mars 56, Plum 27

Mechanicsburg 65, Mifflin County 34

Meyersdale 69, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57

Montour 63, Beaver Area 40

Muhlenberg 74, Executive Charter 62

Muncy 53, Montgomery 32

Neshaminy 56, Harry S. Truman 44

Neshannock 75, Elwood City Riverside 31

New Castle 70, Trinity 35

New Oxford 68, Dallastown Area 66

North East 57, Girard 56

North Penn 60, Souderton 39

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Troy 64

North Pocono 58, Valley View 36

Northern Bedford 67, Everett 54

Northern York 90, James Buchanan 34

Northumberland Christian 65, Meadowbrook Christian 45

Northwestern 63, Erie First Christian Academy 48

Northwestern Lehigh 44, Saucon Valley 30

Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 20

Oil City 45, Titusville 10

Old Forge 66, Dunmore 40

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 91, Springdale 60

Penn Cambria 58, Cambria Heights 50

Penn Hills 49, Gateway 43

Pennridge 50, Central Bucks West 40

Pennsbury 63, Council Rock South 30

Phil-Montgomery Christian 37, Jenkintown 19

Pine-Richland 87, Butler 72

Pittsburgh North Catholic 67, Knoch 55

Plumstead Christian 49, Lincoln Leadership 47

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Upper Dublin 31

Pottsville 49, Lehighton 32

Pottsville Nativity 62, Shenandoah Valley 25

Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 65

Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43

Riverside 43, Mid Valley 41

Rochester 75, Cornell 36

Saegertown 67, Union City 53

Scranton 62, Scranton Prep 58

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Lackawanna Trail 20

Seneca Valley 73, North Hills 71

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, South Side 44

Shade 97, Conemaugh Valley 57

Shady Side Academy 76, East Allegheny 40

Sharpsville 64, Greenville 60

Shenango 49, Riverview 21

Shippensburg 58, Waynesboro 55

Slippery Rock 44, Mercer 37

Smethport 48, Bradford 37

South Allegheny 61, Apollo-Ridge 40

South Park 64, Uniontown 46

Southern Huntingdon 60, Tussey Mountain 42

Sto-Rox 77, Northgate 29

Sullivan County 52, Benton 18

Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38

Tyrone 58, Bald Eagle Area 16

United 70, Ferndale 56

Upper Bucks Christian School 56, Valley Forge Baptist 42

Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 34

Upper Moreland 63, Springfield Montco 45

Washington 74, Waynesburg Central 41

Weatherly 63, Minersville 56

Wellsboro 64, Towanda 33

West Middlesex 58, Rocky Grove 46

West York 65, Susquehannock 57

Westmont Hilltop 62, Ferndale 32

William Tennent 50, New Hope-Solebury 43

Williamsburg 92, West Branch 70

Wissahickon 46, Quakertown 29

York Catholic 76, York County Tech 65

York Suburban 47, Eastern York 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brashear vs. Allderdice, ppd.

California vs. Carmichaels, ppd.

Nanticoke Area vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.

Steel Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 71, Hatboro-Horsham 53

Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 24

Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27

Berks Catholic 52, Exeter 24

Biglerville 54, Littlestown 46

Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 47

Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26

Camp Hill 59, East Pennsboro 25

Camp Hill Trinity 58, Susquehanna Township 52

Cedar Cliff 43, Palmyra 29

Central Bucks West 45, Pennridge 29

Central Dauphin 56, Chambersburg 20

Central Mountain 54, Shikellamy 49

Columbia 48, Annville-Cleona 36

Council Rock North 42, Bensalem 28

Cumberland Valley 53, Carlisle 24

Dallas 51, Pittston Area 33

Dallastown Area 50, Dover 16

East Allegheny 37, Shady Side Academy 30

East Juniata 35, Greenwood 27

Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34

Fox Chapel 62, Hampton 42

Freeport 34, Derry 26

Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 14

Governor Mifflin 71, Reading 41

Greencastle Antrim 37, Big Spring 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16

Greensburg Salem 34, Franklin Regional 28

Grove City 47, Portersville Christian 24

Hamburg 40, Schuylkill Haven 9

Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56

Keystone 55, Moniteau 44

Knoch 67, Valley 19

Lewisburg 56, Midd-West 46

Little Flower 39, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26

Lower Moreland 56, Cheltenham 33

Loyalsock 65, Warrior Run 34

Mechanicsburg 42, Mifflin County 35

Millville 49, Neumann 28

Montoursville 42, Milton 39

Montrose 56, Lackawanna Trail 33

Moravian Academy 59, Palmerton 28

Mount Carmel 48, Bloomsburg 47

Muncy 47, Montgomery 34

Neshannock 65, Ambridge 32

New Hope-Solebury 68, William Tennent 18

Northern York 53, James Buchanan 44

Northumberland Christian 55, Meadowbrook Christian 14

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Saucon Valley 10

Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25

Perkiomen Valley 45, Boyertown 38

Phoenixville 42, Pottsgrove 36

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Dublin 31

Pope John Paul II 67, Pottstown 36

Portage Area 60, Bald Eagle Area 22

Salisbury 52, Lincoln Leadership 20

Selinsgrove 51, Danville 22

Shamokin 44, Jersey Shore 34

Shippensburg 58, Waynesboro 19

Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20

Spring Grove 68, Central York 53

Spring-Ford 69, Owen J Roberts 26

St. Hubert’s 56, Conwell Egan 41

Tunkhannock 52, Wyoming Area 50, OT

Upper Perkiomen 36, Upper Merion 23

Valley Forge Baptist 39, Upper Bucks Christian School 18

Warwick 52, Lebanon 33

West Greene 36, Mapletown 5

West Lawn Wilson 58, Daniel Boone 34

West Perry 45, Boiling Springs 22

West Shamokin 67, Blairsville 63, OT

Williamson 44, North Penn/Liberty 30

Wissahickon 45, Quakertown 40

Wyomissing 61, Schuylkill Valley 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antietam vs. Oley Valley, ccd.

Harmony vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic, ccd.

Harrisburg Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day, ccd.

Kutztown vs. Tulpehocken, ppd.

Norristown vs. Methacton, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Harbor Creek, ccd.

Palisades vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.

Smethport vs. Bradford, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/