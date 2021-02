Weekends’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Feb. 6 Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 5 Houston vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., Noon

No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri, Noon

No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

No. 14 Virginia vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Creighton at Marquette, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia Tech at Miami, Noon

No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 23 Kansas, 2 p.m.

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 24 Purdue vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 12 Oregon vs. UC Davis, 9 p.m.

No. 21 West Virginia at Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 South Dakota St. vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m.

NBA

Portland at New York, 1 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Other Events

Golf, European Tour Saudi International Soft-Bank

Golf, PGA Tour Waste Management Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tennis, WTA Gippsland Trophy, Melbourne, Australia

Tennis, ATP Murray River Open, Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, Feb. 7 Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 3 Villanova vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Iowa at Indiana, Noon

No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Louisville vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 4 NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 5 UCLA at Washington 5 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Baylor at Kansas St. 2 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio St. vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.

No. 20 DePaul at Marquette, Noon

No. 22 Northwestern at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LV, Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Miami at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Other Events

Golf, European Tour Saudi International Soft-Bank

Golf, PGA Tour Waste Management Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tennis, ATP Murray River Open, Melbourne, Australia