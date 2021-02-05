Visitors Guide now available from Convention and Visitors Bureau

ZANESVILLE – Residents in several different states including Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky can now pick up this year’s visitors guide.

80,000 guides are printed and ready for distribution for travelers, group tour planners, meeting planners, and local citizens.

“It really is a feature piece of Muskingum County. It has a combination of restaurants, attractions, parks and recreation; truly everything to do and see here in Muskingum County,” Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Ashley Cook said.

The guide features a new section known as Destination Dresden.

“That section does have a map of Dresden as well as a calendar of events for 2021 as well as a second page that lists all the businesses that are in Dresden. That is something new for us as well as the itinerary section. That has been something that we’ve done in the past but we did add some new itineraries for people to do as well as virtual tours,” Cook said.

The guide can be picked up in person at the Welcome Center or downloaded on https://www.visitzanesville.com/