Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Lakeside Danbury 52
Caledonia River Valley 58, Marion Harding 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 69
Grafton Midview 58, Avon Lake 55, OT
Granville Christian 79, Northside Christian 56
Grove City 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 54
Marion Pleasant 57, Bellville Clear Fork 45
McComb 56, Van Buren 49
Mentor 76, Medina 70
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Atwater Waterloo 56
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Newark Licking Valley 59
Spring. NE 60, N. Lewisburg Triad 54
Washington C.H. 56, Chillicothe 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, New Matamoras Frontier 51
Youngs. Mooney 52, Warren Howland 32
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Salineville Southern 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/