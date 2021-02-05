The Fieldhouse Offers Indoor Exercise Option

ZANESVILLE, OH – Winter is always a tough time for those who enjoy getting their exercise outside. The cold weather and sometimes snowy or icy conditions make it tough or impossible.

The Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center is one local gym where you can take your exercise indoors. Owner Alainna Durfee, however, has some advice on how to safely continue outdoor exercise.

“It’s really about layering. Your body is in overdrive during these cold winter months and it’s actually a good thing because it does help boost your metabolism because your body is still trying to regulate its temperature constantly. So I recommend always doing some dynamic stretching, not going right into that exercise. You want to get that heart rate up and your body temperature up before you really start jumping into that high intensity workout. So layering is very important.”

If you are interested in taking your exercise indoors, The Fieldhouse has many different options. Durfee shares some of the great amenities you can access as a Fieldhouse member.

“The pool, the track, we have two soccer fields, brand new basketball court that we put in during the shut down. The baseball field with the 6 different batting cages that we have. We have an upstairs training deck, we have a cardio room, and now again we have two doctors on top of our facility that are now affiliated with us. So they’re able to offer a lot of different options that we couldn’t even 10 years ago. So, and our cross fit gym is that whole other separate entity for those that really want to get that high intensity workout.”

Due to COVID-19 The Fieldhouse is a membership only facility. If you are interested in joining you can call them directly at (740) 454-2224.

