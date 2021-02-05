Salvation Army is re-opening its emergency shelter

ZANESVILLE – The emergency shelter services Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan counties. The shelter which features 14 beds was unavailable because of COVID-19.

“We had been on quarantine for COVID. We have seen an increase for those who are experiencing homelessness; being exposed to individuals with COVID so when we’re under quarantine or isolation, we cannot bring somebody in. However, the individuals that we are dealing with are guests. They have tested negative so after today we’ll be able to start to bring people in again,” Emergency Shelter Director Karen Walker said.

There are two other shelters offering refuge from the frigid temperatures.

“We also have other shelters here in Muskingum County. We have the Life Well shelters which is on the corner of Pierce and Putnam which also services the homeless and we have those who experience homelessness and we also have Trulight Ministry which has an emergency overnight cold shelter which individuals if they cannot get in either; the Salvation Army or Lifewell Shelter, (they) have the ability to go to Trulight,” Walker said.

Walker advises anyone who is interested in staying at the shelter to call the Salvation Army first.