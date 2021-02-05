OSHP will be closely monitoring roadways for Super Bowl Sunday

ZANESVILLE – The big game is a time where many fans who are tuned in will choose to drink alcoholic beverages. Lieutenant Pasqualetti gave an example of how busy the patrol was during last year’s Super Bowl.

“Last year, we had 68 OVI arrests as a division. That’s a good spike. We also investigated one fatal crash that was OVI-related. So, when you see that kind of a spike in 1 day, our job is just to tamp it down and just reduce it as much as possible,” Pasqualetti said.

OSHP is working with the Zanesville Police Department to keep impaired drivers off the streets.

“We’re going to be working with the Zanesville Police Department this weekend. We’re going to be doing a saturation patrol. So, we’re going to be working hand and hand with ZPD. We’re going to be in the city. We’re going to have overtime posted and we’re going to have as many people out there as possible and, again, we’re going to be looking for those drivers. If you see excessive speed, slow speed, marked lanes, blowing through stop signs or traffic lights or things of that nature, make sure you call #677 or 911 and let us know and we’ll get an officer there as soon as possible,” Pasqualetti said.

Pasqualetti reminds everyone that buzzed driving is drunk driving.