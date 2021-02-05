Ohio sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on icy road

EAST CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy responding to an emergency call was trapped for about 30 minutes early Friday when her vehicle overturned on an icy road, authorities said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. the deputy sustained serious injuries in the crash on Route 44 in Osnaburg Township.

Deputy Hiller of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office was negotiating a curve “when her vehicle lost control on the ice and slush-covered roadway” and went into a ditch before overturning, the highway patrol said in a news release.

She was trapped upside down for half an hour until help arrived.

Hiller was taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not released.

Route 44 was closed for approximately 90 minutes.

Authorities did not release the deputy’s first name.