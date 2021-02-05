Islanders take on the Penguins on 5-game slide

Sports
Associated Press32

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (3-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Pittsburgh after losing five in a row.

New York finished 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Islanders scored 189 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Penguins averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: Kris Letang: day to day (lower body), John Marino: out (covid protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Avatar
Associated Press

