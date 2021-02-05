Indiana faces tough test vs No. 8 Iowa

No. 8 Iowa (13-5, 7-4) vs. Indiana (9-8, 4-6)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won one of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa came up short in an 89-85 game to Ohio State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LUKA: Garza has connected on 45 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 3-8 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Hawkeyes are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1 percent or worse, and 1-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

COLD SPELL: Indiana has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 76.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked second among Division I teams with an average of 89.1 points per game.

