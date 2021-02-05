BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 56, Mogadore Field 33

Akr. Hoban 69, Cle. Benedictine 64

Akr. North 61, Akr. Ellet 51

Albany Alexander 65, Nelsonville-York 53

Amherst Steele 65, Berea-Midpark 45

Anna 56, Russia 48

Antwerp 36, Defiance Tinora 25

Archbold 67, Metamora Evergreen 22

Arlington 63, Arcadia 28

Ashland 62, Mansfield Madison 42

Attica Seneca E. 60, Bucyrus 51

Atwater Waterloo 62, Lowellville 38

Avon 47, N. Olmsted 46

Barnesville 67, Martins Ferry 65

Batavia 63, Wilmington 58

Bay Village Bay 63, Rocky River 57, OT

Belmont Union Local 55, Rayland Buckeye 33

Beloit W. Branch 56, Carrollton 43

Bishop Fenwick 63, Day. Chaminade Julienne 52

Bishop Watterson 61, Bishop Ready 60

Bloom-Carroll 55, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Stow-Munroe Falls 58, OT

Bristol 64, Ashtabula Edgewood 38

Brunswick 91, Strongsville 51

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Caldwell 72, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 68

Can. McKinley 63, Massillon Jackson 52

Can. South 55, Salem 47

Canfield S. Range 70, Steubenville 53

Carey 54, Sycamore Mohawk 46

Carlisle 73, New Lebanon Dixie 59

Castalia Margaretta 46, Port Clinton 44

Cedarville 56, Jamestown Greeneview 44

Centerburg 54, Cardington-Lincoln 47

Centerville 70, Kettering Fairmont 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 70, Eastlake North 58

Chardon 89, Painesville Riverside 76

Chillicothe Huntington 32, Williamsport Westfall 28

Cin. Madeira 60, Reading 52

Cin. McNicholas 52, Hamilton Badin 32

Cin. Moeller 56, Cin. Elder 45

Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. La Salle 59

Cin. Taft 67, Cin. Hughes 45

Circleville Logan Elm 69, Amanda-Clearcreek 50

Cle. Hts. 66, Lorain 55

Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Lakewood St. Edward 44

Clyde 87, Bellevue 58

Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 47

Collins Western Reserve 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 53

Cols. Africentric 40, Cols. Briggs 30

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Mifflin 51

Cols. Independence 71, West 52

Cols. Linden-McKinley 89, Cols. Whetstone 46

Cols. St. Charles 53, Cols. DeSales 52

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53

Columbiana Crestview 51, Newton Falls 47

Columbus Grove 75, Delphos Jefferson 49

Conneaut 52, Seneca, Pa. 48

Convoy Crestview 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 40

Cornerstone Christian 52, Andrews Osborne Academy 48

Cory-Rawson 34, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Covington 47, Ansonia 46

Crestline 65, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Creston Norwayne 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39, Navarre Fairless 38

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Cortland Lakeview 39

Dalton 63, Smithville 35

Day. Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 40

Dola Hardin Northern 41, Marion Elgin 36

Dover 51, Cambridge 40

Dublin Jerome 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58

E. Can. 46, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

East 56, Cols. Centennial 55

Edgerton 43, Hicksville 42

Elmore Woodmore 58, Genoa Area 53

Euclid 79, Kirtland 72

Fairfield 59, Cin. Oak Hills 52

Fairfield Christian 63, Grove City Christian 59

Fairview 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 52

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 45

Frankfort Adena 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44

Fredericktown 54, Galion Northmor 35

Ft. Loramie 65, Houston 22

Gates Mills Gilmour 52, Chardon NDCL 48

Georgetown 62, Williamsburg 41

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Sugarcreek Garaway 46

Green 58, Can. Glenoak 52

Hartville Lake Center Christian 57, Ravenna SE 54

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Holgate 36

Heath 63, Newark Cath. 31

Hilliard Bradley 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49

Hilliard Davidson 75, Dublin Coffman 69

Howard E. Knox 52, Mt. Gilead 46

Hunting Valley University 70, Uniontown Lake 64, OT

Huron 50, Oak Harbor 41

Indpls Manual, Ind. 82, Shaker Hts. Laurel 41

Ironton 52, Portsmouth 38

Johnstown 56, Day. Northridge 31

Kalida 32, Miller City 21

Kettering Alter 65, Day. Carroll 64

Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Mansfield Christian 50

LaGrange Keystone 75, Columbia Station Columbia 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Hamilton 33

Latham Western 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Legacy Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Hilliard Darby 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 39

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 54, Union City Mississinawa Valley 52

Liberty Center 51, Bryan 37

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Colerain 38

Lima Shawnee 74, Kenton 46

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Hanoverton United 50

London 44, Bellefontaine 43

Lucas 54, Loudonville 46

Lyndhurst Brush 80, Mayfield 52

Macedonia Nordonia 48, Aurora 38

Malvern 86, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34

Massillon 46, Youngs. Ursuline 45

Maumee 56, Holland Springfield 41

Medina Highland 50, Hudson 48, OT

Mentor 99, Willoughby S. 62

Miamisburg 58, Beavercreek 45

Milford 66, Cin. Winton Woods 50

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Spring. NE 54

Mineral Ridge 69, McDonald 54

Minster 48, Ft. Recovery 45

Monroeville 72, Ashland Crestview 58

Montpelier 57, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Mt. Vernon 58, Wooster 55

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 83, Bucyrus Wynford 38

N. Royalton 77, Twinsburg 52

New Albany 72, Galloway Westland 58

New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, OT

New Bremen 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 42

New Madison Tri-Village 62, Casstown Miami E. 40

Newark 74, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

Newton Local 55, New Paris National Trail 51

Norwalk 53, Sandusky 35

Norwalk St. Paul 75, Ashland Mapleton 46

Oberlin 74, Lorain Clearview 55

Oberlin Firelands 68, Sullivan Black River 52

Old Fort 103, Lakeside Danbury 39

Olmsted Falls 60, Grafton Midview 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Defiance 53

Ottoville 69, Continental 36

Parma 45, Medina Buckeye 44

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 77, Lakewood 69

Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 44

Pataskala Licking Hts. 83, Zanesville 37

Peebles 67, Leesburg Fairfield 60, OT

Peninsula Woodridge 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 46

Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 60

Pickerington N. 58, Grove City 47

Piketon 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Spring. Shawnee 44

Portsmouth Clay 58, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Portsmouth W. 58, Beaver Eastern 39

Proctorville Fairland 71, Ironton Rock Hill 34

Ravenna 51, Akr. Springfield 48

Reynoldsburg 66, Lancaster 35

Richmond Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Hts. 35

Richwood N. Union 85, Lewistown Indian Lake 66

Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Independence 51

Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 34

S. Point 35, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

S. Webster 58, Oak Hill 34

Salineville Southern 60, Columbiana 46

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Shadyside 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, W. Union 41

Seaman N. Adams 61, Lynchburg-Clay 53

Shaker Hts. 79, Warrensville Hts. 72

Shekinah Christian 62, Delaware Christian 57

Shelby 69, Tiffin Calvert 65

Sherwood Fairview 53, Defiance Ayersville 46

Sidney 62, Vandalia Butler 39

Sidney Lehman 48, Lima Temple Christian 24

South 36, Cols. Eastmoor 33

Sparta Highland 67, Danville 44

Spencerville 37, Ada 36

Springfield 59, Huber Hts. Wayne 57

St. Clairsville 68, Hannibal River 57

St. Henry 54, New Knoxville 41

St. Marys Memorial 71, Lima Bath 49

Struthers 70, Hubbard 39

Swanton 51, Delta 19

Thomas Worthington 62, Marysville 56

Thornville Sheridan 75, Dresden Tri-Valley 41

Tiffin Columbian 62, Vermilion 54

Tol. St. Francis 68, Oregon Clay 57

Tontogany Otsego 61, Fostoria 57

Uhrichsville Claymont 70, Richmond Edison 23

Upper Sandusky 66, Morral Ridgedale 26

Utica 64, Hebron Lakewood 37

Van Wert 72, Elida 44

Vanlue 77, N. Baltimore 72

Versailles 66, Delphos St. John’s 57

Vienna Mathews 71, Cortland Maplewood 50

Vincent Warren 54, New Philadelphia 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 67, Middletown 54

W. Jefferson 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 48

Wadsworth 62, Barberton 50

Wapakoneta 41, Celina 40

Warren Champion 52, Brookfield 39

Warren JFK 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 51

Warren Lordstown 61, Kinsman Badger 44

Wauseon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 25

Waverly 57, Wheelersburg 47, OT

Wellsville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

West Salem Northwestern 75, Jeromesville Hillsdale 65

Westerville Cent. 65, Gahanna Lincoln 64

Westlake 69, N. Ridgeville 49

Willard 81, Milan Edison 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 80, Franklin Furnace Green 79

Wooster Triway 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 31

Worthington Kilbourne 90, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

Youngs. Boardman 58, Warren Harding 33

Zanesville Maysville 63, New Concord John Glenn 57

Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Millersport 66

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Berlin Hiland 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Narrows, Va., ccd.

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Southeastern, ppd.

Plymouth vs. New London, ppd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.

___

